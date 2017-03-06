Asian Markets Mixed On Looming Fed Rate Hike, Geopolitical Tensions

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Monday in cautious trades as investors mulled the prospects of a likely interest rate hike by the U.



S. Federal Reserve later this month as well as slower Chinese economic growth this year.

Heightened geopolitical tensions after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles off its east coast early today also dampened investors' risk appetite. Japan said that three out of four missiles fired by North Korea fell into its exclusive economic zone.

The Australian market is edging lower in choppy trade despite the modest gains on Wall Street Friday.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 5.80 points or 0.10 percent to 5,723.80, off a low of 5,715.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 5.90 points or 0.10 percent to 5,769.50.

In the mining space, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is up almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising almost 3 percent.

Gold miners are also advancing despite lower gold prices Friday. Newcrest Mining is adding more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower despite an increase in crude oil prices. Santos is losing 1 percent and Oil Search is down more than 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.2 percent.

Banking stocks are also mostly weak. ANZ Banking is down 0.3 percent, Commonwealth Bank is declining 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Westpac is up 0.3 percent.

Navitas' shares are losing almost 15 percent after the education services provider said it expects earnings to fall by at least A$12 million in the net financial year if the federal government scales back the number of regions it is contracted to teach English to migrants.

Insurance Australia Group said it has received more than 20,000 claims in relation to a hailstorm in Sydney in mid-February and expects the cost will be around A$160 million. However, the insurer's shares are adding more than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, Suncorp Group's shares are down 0.3 percent after the company said it received around 11,000 claims that will cost up to A$170 million.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said it had raised questions about the value of Spotless Group's assets before the company wrote down the value of its goodwill. Shares of the cleaning and catering company are losing more than 2 percent.

Crown Resort's shares are declining almost 1 percent after the casino operator said it will raise A$500 million by buying back 42.9 million of its ordinary shares at Friday's closing price.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7594, up from US$0.7554 on Friday.

The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session as investors mulled the prospects of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month as well as slower economic growth in China.

In addition, the yen strengthened following news that North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 103.34 points or 0.53 percent to 19,365.83, off a low of 19,340.32 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower as the yen strengthened. Sony is losing almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.7 percent and Canon is down 0.4 percent, while Toshiba is advancing almost 1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is declining 0.4 percent and Honda is lower by 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down more than 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 0.2 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rose.

Among the other major gainers, GS Yuasa is rising almost 3 percent and Kobe Steel is gaining more than 2 percent.

On the flip side, Isetan Mitsukoshi is losing almost 6 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the department store operator's President Hiroshi Onishi is expected to resign on March 31. Yamato Holdings is down more than 5 percent and Sumco Corp. is down 4 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Singapore are also lower, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are up with modest gains.

On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly higher on Friday following a highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that reinforced expectations the Fed will raise interest rates at its next meeting later this month.

The Dow inched up 2.74 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,005.71, the Nasdaq edged up 9.53 points or 0.2 percent to 5,870.75 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.20 points or 0.1 percent to 2,383.12.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices rose Friday, snapping back from mid-week losses despite data showing the U.S. oil rig count jumped to the highest in 17 months. WTI oil for April ended at $53.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $0.72 cents, or 1.4 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM