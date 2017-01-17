Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are exhibiting a mixed trend on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of U.



K. Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on her government's Brexit plans later today and amid growing uncertainty over U.S. policy ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later this week.

Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday, while the European markets closed lower. Crude oil futures rose in Asian trades Tuesday.

The Australian market is declining in the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street and on caution ahead of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's speech later today.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 45.00 points or 0.78 percent to 5,703.40, off a low of 5,701.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 42.90 points or 0.74 percent to 5,760.10.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.5 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding 0.6 percent.

Rio Tinto said it shipped 327.6 million tons of iron ore from its Pilbara operations in 2016, in line with its lowered full-year guidance and up 3 percent from the previous year. The company expects to ship between 330 million to 340 million tonnes in 2017. Shares of Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent.

Fortescue Metals has named travel group Helloworld's former chief executive Elizabeth Gaines as its new chief finance officer. The miner's shares are rising 0.2 percent.

Gold miners are advancing after gold prices rose on safe-haven demand. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is adding more than 2 percent.

Santos is losing more than 1 percent and Oil Search is down 0.2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of new motor vehicle sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in December, standing at 97,305. That follows the 0.6 percent decline in November.

The total number of new home loans in Australia issued in November was up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month, coming in at 54,603. That beat forecasts for a flat reading, following the 0.8 percent decline in October.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is flat against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid increased risk aversion. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7477, unchanged from Monday.

The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares. Investors turned cautious amid uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.12 points or 0.35 percent to 19,028.12, off a low of 18,849.06 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower as the safe-haven yen strengthened. Canon is declining 0.7 percent, Panasonic is losing 0.5 percent and Toshiba is down 0.2 percent. Sony is advancing almost 1 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.4 percent and Honda is declining 0.8 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.6 percent. Fast Retailing is lower by 0.4 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing 0.2 percent and JX Holdings is declining almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Fuji Electric and Ube Industries are rising more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Haseko Corp. is losing almost 3 percent, while Daiwa House Industry and Rakuten are both down more than 2 percent each.

On the economic front, Japan will see final November numbers for industrial production today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand and Singapore are also in negative territory. South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are higher.

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The European markets ended with modest losses on Monday. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.64 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.82 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.15 percent.

In Asian trades Tuesday, crude oil prices advanced. WTI crude rose $0.12 or 0.23 percent to $52.49 a barrel.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM