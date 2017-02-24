Asian Markets Lower On Lackluster Wall Street Lead, Lower Commodity Prices

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are lower on Friday following the mixed cues from Wall Street for a second straight session and as weaker commodity prices weighed on resources stocks.



Investors also digested mixed corporate earnings results.

The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session, following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Investors also focused on corporate earnings results.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 25.70 points or 0.44 percent to 5,759.00, off a low of 5,748.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 24.60 points or 0.42 percent to 5,807.90.

In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are losing more than 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is declining almost 4 percent after copper and iron ore prices fell overnight.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is advancing 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 3 percent after gold prices rose to a three-month high overnight.

The big four banks are mostly lower. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are down 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent, while Westpac is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are also weak despite higher crude oil prices. Oil Search is losing 0.6 percent and Santos is down more than 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent.

Corporate Travel Management's shares are rising more than 4 percent after the company reported a 28 percent increase in half-year net profit and said it now expects full-year earnings at the top end of its guidance range.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance recorded a nearly 11 percent decline in full-year profit and the company warned that its full-year loss ratio is expected to widen to up to 50 percent. The insurer's shares are adding 0.2 percent.

Shaver Shop Group's shares are falling 15 percent after the retailer warned that its earnings in the first financial year as a listed company could fall short of its prospectus forecast by up to 18 percent.

Dairy processor Murray Goulburn reported a loss for the first half of the year on lower revenue and cuts its dividend, but expressed confidence for the outlook beyond the current financial year. Shares of MG Unit Trust are losing more than 5 percent.

Graincorp expects full-year earnings to rise by as much as two thirds and underlying profit to more than double. The grain handler's shares are losing more than 2 percent.

Cabcharge Australia slipped to a half-year net loss on lower revenue as well as a writedown and impairments. However, the taxi network and payment system operator's shares are gaining more than 6 percent.

Shares of Super Retail Group are gaining almost 7 percent after the sports and camping goods retailer recorded a 66 percent surge in its half-year net profit.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7714, up sharply from US$0.7697 on Thursday.

The Japanese market has pared some of its earlier losses and is modestly lower, with the yen retreating against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 19,340.68, down 30.78 points or 0.16 percent, after touching a low of 19,219.58 earlier.

Toshiba is gaining almost 5 percent after media reports indicated that South Korea's SK Hynix will consider a fresh bid for the company's flash memory chip business.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba is thinking about having its U.S. unit, Westinghouse Electric, file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is down 0.2 percent and Sony is losing 0.4 percent, while Canon is adding 0.7 percent.

Automaker Toyota is losing 0.6 percent and Honda is declining 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is up 0.2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the other major losers, Tokai Carbon is losing almost 5 percent, while Dowa Holdings and Komatsu are down more than 4 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are all lower. Indonesia is edging higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed for the second straight day on Thursday as traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength.

While the Dow rose 34.72 points or 0.2 percent to 20,810.32 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.99 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,363.81, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 25.12 points or 0.4 percent to 5,835.51.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both dropped by 0.4 percent.

Oil futures rose Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Agency reported a 600,000-barrel build in domestic crude oil inventories. WTI crude for April delivery rose 86 cents, or 1.6 percent, to close at $54.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

