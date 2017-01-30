Asian Markets Lower After Lackluster Wall Street Lead, Trump Travel Ban

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are lower on Monday tracking the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday on some disappointing U.S. corporate earnings and GDP data.





Investors also turned cautious amid global condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump's latest executive order that blocks refugees from seven predominantly Islamic countries from entering the U.S. for a four-month period. Several markets in the Asian region are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Trump signed an executive order Friday instituting "extreme vetting" of immigrants in order to keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the country. The executive order is seen as part of efforts by Trump to keep his campaign promise to clamp down on immigration.

The Australian market is declining with stocks falling across the board, tracking the lackuster cues from Wall Street and U.S. President Donald Trump's latest executive orders.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 57.40 points or 1.00 percent to 5,656.60, off a low of 5,656.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 55.40 points or 0.96 percent to 5,710.20.

In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.1 percent. Investment bank Macquarie Group is losing more than 1 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are losing more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is down almost 2 percent despite higher iron ore and copper prices.

Oz Minerals reported copper production of 29,758 tonnes in the December quarter and confirmed its copper production target for 2017. In addition, the company raised its outlook for the next two years. Shares of the miner are losing almost 1 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding 0.3 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing 0.5 percent. Newcrest Mining reported gold production in the December quarter that was essentially flat with the previous quarter.

Star Entertainment Group and its Hong Kong-based partners have completed the acquisition of the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort on the Gold Coast, with Star contributing about A$40 million in equity investment for its share of the acquisition. Star's shares are declining more than 1 percent.

Sonic Healthcare said it has acquired Medical Laboratory Bremen for 63 million euros, bolstering its presence in Germany. However, the pathology and radiology services provider's shares are down 0.2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7548, up from US$0.7526 on Friday.

The Japanese market is notably lower following the mixed cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. Investors are treading cautiously amid worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's new immigration policies.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 158.41 points or 0.81 percent to 19,308.99, off a low of 19,295.80 earlier.

The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony is down almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 4 percent after the Asahi Shimbun reported that several trust banks are preparing to use the company for damages after its share price fell due to a massive accounting scandal.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing 0.6 percent and Honda is down almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 0.5 percent, while JX Holdings is adding almost 1 percent after crude oil prices declined on Friday.

Among the other major gainers, Alps Electric is rising more than 3 percent. On the flip side, Tokyo Gas is losing almost 3 percent and NTT DoCoMo is down 2.6 percent.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in December, on Monday. That missed expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in November.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 114 yen-range on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand and Indonesia are lower. The markets in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat for a second straight day Friday as traders remained reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent strength. Traders also digested the mixed batch of earnings news released by several big-name technology companies after the close of trading on Thursday.

While the Nasdaq inched up 5.61 points or 0.1 percent to a new record closing high of 5,660.68, the Dow edged down 7.13 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,093.78 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.99 points or 0.1 percent to 2,294.69.

The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index increased by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil prices declined Friday to end a topsy-turvy week little changed. WTI crude oil for March delivery fell $0.61 or 1.1 percent to settle at $53.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM