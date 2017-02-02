Asian Markets Exhibit Mixed Trend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Thursday, tracking the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged and as investors digested corporate earnings results as well as regional economic data.



Crude oil prices slipped in Asian trades after rising overnight.

The Fed's accompanying statement was little changed from the previous meeting, with the central bank noting that economic activity has continued to expand at a moderate pace. The statement did include a new sentence indicating that measures of consumer and business sentiment have improved of late.

The Australian market is modestly higher, tracking the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged. Better than expected Australian trade data also boosted sentiment. Mining stocks and banks are among the leading gainers.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 15.10 points or 0.27 percent to 5,668.30, off a high of 5,670.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 14.80 points or 0.26 percent to 5,718.80.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is adding more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising 0.3 percent.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 3 percent.

The big four banks are also higher. Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent.

Bankwest, a Commonwealth Bank subsidiary, has refunded more than A$4.9 million in mortgage interest payments after overcharging about 10,800 offset account customers for nearly ten years.

The ASIC said National Australia Bank has returned nearly A$35 million to 220,000 superannuation members after they were charged for advice they did not receive.

Among oil stocks, Oil Search is adding 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up almost 1 percent, while Santos is losing 0.3 percent.

Shares of Downer EDI are rising almost 14 percent after the company reported an 8.5 percent increase in its half-year profit on higher revenues and raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Tabcorp Holdings reported a 28 percent decline in profit for the first half of the year, partly reflecting costs related to its proposed takeover of rival Tatts Group. The gaming giant's shares are losing more than 4 percent.

Beer company Broo Limited's shares are adding more than 1 percent after it said it is acquiring Victorian beer company Mildura Brewery for A$1 million.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia had a merchandise trade surplus of A$3.511 billion in December. That exceeded forecasts for A$2.00 billion and was up from the upwardly revised A$2.040 billion surplus in November.

Exports were up 5.0 percent on month to A$32.630 billion, while imports added 1.0 percent to A$29.120 billion.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics also said that the total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in December, standing at 17,327. That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the upwardly revised 7.5 percent spike in November.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7581, up from US$0.7567 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is declining, erasing early gains, as a stronger yen weighed on investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 78.53 points or 0.41 percent to 19,069.55, after touching a low of 19,052.45 in early trades.

The major exporters are mixed. Canon is down 0.5 percent and Sony is lower by 0.6 percent ahead of its earnings results, while Toshiba is adding 0.4 percent and Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.4 percent and Honda is adding almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by 0.6 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is down more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is losing almost 1 percent despite an increase in crude oil prices overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Chughai Pharmaceutical is gaining almost 10 percent, while IHI Corp. is rising more than 4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company may sell its 3 percent stake in Westinghouse Electric to Toshiba.

Hitachi is also gaining more than 4 percent after the company reported an increase in its profit for the nine-month period.

On the flip side, Nippon Sheet Glass is losing almost 7 percent, while SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings and Ube Industries are down almost 6 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan jumped 22.6 percent on year in January, standing at 435.205 trillion yen. That follows the 23.1 percent spike in December.

Japan will also see January figures for consumer confidence today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia are also modestly higher, while New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong are in negative territory. The markets in China are closed on Thursday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged. Early in the session, significant buying interest was seen in reaction to upbeat U.S. economic data as well as strong quarterly results from tech giant Apple.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts, climbing 27.86 points or 0.5 percent to 5,642.65. The Dow inched up 26.85 points or 0.1 percent to 19,890.94 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.68 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,279.55.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures rose Wednesday, even as U.S. stockpiles continued to rise at a breakneck pace last week. WTI crude oil rose $1.07 or 2 percent to settle at $53.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

