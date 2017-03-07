Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ashtead Group":
 Aktien    


Ashtead Q3 Profit Rises On Strong Revenues; Sees FY17 Results In Line With View




07.03.17 09:01
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc.

(AHT.L), an equipment rental company, reported Tuesday that its third-quarter profit before taxation increased 8 percent to 171.2 million pounds from 133.5 million pounds last year.


Earnings per share were 22.0 pence, 7 percent higher than 17.2 pence a year ago.


Underlying profit before tax was 178.7 million pounds, compared to 139.1 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 23.0 pence, compared to 18.0 pence a year ago.


Revenue increased 13 percent to 804.5 million pounds from 612.2 million pounds a year ago. Rental revenue increased 14 percent to 729.2 million pounds from 546.9 million pounds last year.


Looking ahead, the company noted that both divisions continue to perform well. Accordingly, the company expects full-year results to be in line with expectations and the Board continues to look to the medium term with confidence.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,856 € 20,544 € -1,688 € -8,22% 07.03./10:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000536739 894565 20,85 € 18,86 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,856 € -8,22%  09:27
Düsseldorf 19,985 € +1,11%  08:59
Frankfurt 20,013 € +0,61%  08:01
München 20,545 € 0,00%  08:09
Stuttgart 19,599 € -1,50%  09:58
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,19 $ -2,08%  02.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...