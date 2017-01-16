Ashmore Group Q2 Assets Under Management Down 4% Sequentially

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc.



(ASHM.L), a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported Monday that its second-quarter assets under management declined 4 percent to $52.2 billion from preceding first-quarter's $54.6 billion. It comprised negative investment performance of $1.7 billion and net outflows of $0.7 billion.

Mark Coombs, Chief Executive Officer, Ashmore Group said, "Emerging Markets produced very strong investment returns in 2016 and delivered a 5% increase in Ashmore's AuM over the calendar year. This was despite the final quarter being impacted by the US election outcome, renewed strength in the US dollar, and a steepening of yield curves. .... The combination of attractive absolute and relative returns, accelerating GDP growth, and low allocations all support the expectation of further strong performance in 2017 and a return to the improving flow trend seen for most of 2016."

Overlay and blended debt delivered net inflows over the quarter, and flows were neutral in the corporate debt, equities and alternatives themes. Net outflows were mainly experienced in local currency and external debt, and were influenced by a small number of segregated account redemptions and a reduction in mutual fund flows following the US election. The multi-asset theme saw a small net outflow during the period.

The company noted that the steepening of yield curves and strengthening of the US dollar led to negative investment performance in local currency, blended debt, external debt and, to a lesser extent, in corporate debt and equities, while the other investment themes were flat in performance terms over the period.

