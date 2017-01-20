Ascent Solar To Issue Approx. 333.33 Mln Shares Of Restricted Stock To TFG
20.01.17 12:40
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.
(ASTI, ASTIU) announced the company has entered into a Security Purchase Agreement with Tertius Financial Group Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based entity controlled and 50% owned by Ascent's CEO, Victor Lee. Ascent Solar will issue approximately 333.33 million shares of restricted Common Stock in exchange for TFG canceling its Promissory Note of $600K (plus accrued interest of approximately $4,340) that was issued by the company to TFG on December 6, 2016.
The new ownership by TFG represents approximately 24% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Ascent Solar on a post transaction basis.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,006 €
|0,005 €
|0,001 €
|+20,00%
|20.01./12:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0436354080
|A2ALB2
|2,40 €
|0,0020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,005 €
|+66,67%
|08:01
|Berlin
|0,003 €
|+50,00%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,003 $
|+42,86%
|19.01.17
|Stuttgart
|0,006 €
|+20,00%
|12:06
|München
|0,01 €
|0,00%
|08:01
