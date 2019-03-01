Artprice: Top50 der im Jahr 2018 bei Auktionen verkauften Kunstwerke

Finanztrends Video zu



Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Artprice und sein Geschäftsführer ThierryEhrmann sind stolz, die 50 größten Kunstwerke, die im letzten Jahrbei Auktionen verkauft wurden, vorstellen zu dürfen. In der erstenHälfte des Jahres übernahm die Moderne Kunst mit zweiAuktionsergebnissen über der 100 Millionen Dollar Grenze wieder dieFührung im Bereich der Versteigerungen.Das Wesen des Kunstmarktes war und ist es, stets nach demAußergewöhnlichen und Seltenen zu suchen. Die Suche nach starkenEmotionen ist ein wesentliches Merkmal der Kunstgeschichte und desKunstmarktes. Mit dem Kauf eines Kunstwerkes erwirbt der Sammlernicht nur ein Kunstobjekt, sondern auch eine außergewöhnlicheGeschichte.Die Suche der Sammler orientiert sich ganz selbstverständlich amrichtigen Werk des richtigen Künstlers zur rechten Zeit zum richtigenPreis, doch er interessiert sich ebenso für eine mit dem Werkverbundene Geschichte. Trotz dieser "Suchkriterien" verzeichnet derKunstmarkt bei den unverkauften Werken eine weltweiteDurchschnittsrate von 30 bis 35%; das ist ein Schlüsselindikator, deretwas über die Gesundheit des Marktes aussagt.Die unvermeidlichen Auswahlprozesse - wesentlich für dieSteigerung der Markteffizienz - stehen im Mittelpunkt der MuseumIndustry, deren Wachstum eine echte Revolution in der Kunstgeschichtedarstellt.Museen haben sich zu den Tempeln des 21. Jahrhundert entwickelt:die Zahl der Besucher hat sich in den letzten 20 Jahren verdoppelt.Dies spiegelt sich auch in einer ausgezeichneten Wachstumsratewieder, die übrigens von der Entwicklung eines Unterhaltungsmarktesmit allen möglichen Angeboten - interaktive Unterhaltung, Derivate,virtuelle Museumsbesuche usw. - begleitet war.Mit den Museen, Galerien und Auktionshäusern entwickelte sich dieKunst zu einer umfangreichen Domäne in den Bereichen Freizeit,Entdeckung, Bildung und Kuriosität.Rang; Künstler; Kunstwerk; Preis ($)1; Amedeo MODIGLIANI (1884-1920) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani); Nu couché (sur le côté gauche) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani/painting/15810060/nu%20couche%20(sur%20le%20cote%20gauche)?????????)(1917) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani/painting/15810060/nu%20couche%20(sur%20le%20cote%20gauche)?????????); 157,159,0002; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Fillette la corbeille fleurie (1905) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15639912/fillette%20a%20la%20corbeille%20fleurie?????????);115,000,0003; Edward HOPPER (1882-1967) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper); Chop Suey (1929) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper/painting/17134023/chop%20suey?????????); 91,875,0004; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney); Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/17185119/portrait%20of%20an%20artist%20(pool%20with%20two%20figures)%20????????????????)Figures) (1972) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/17185119/portrait%20of%20an%20artist%20(pool%20with%20two%20figures)%20????????????????); 90,312,5005; Kasimir MALEVICH (1878-1935) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich); Suprematist Composition (1916) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich/painting/15811683/suprematist%20composition%20????????);85,812,5006; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Nymphéas en fleur (c.1914-1917) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639897/nympheas%20en%20fleur%20???????);84,687,5007; Henri MATISSE (1869-1954) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse); Odalisque couchée aux magnolias (1923) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse/painting/15639891/odalisque%20couchee%20aux%20magnolias%20???????????);80,750,0008; Constantin BRANCUSI (1876-1957) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi); La jeune fille sophistiquée (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi/sculpture-volume/15811704/la%20jeune%20fille%20sophistiquee%20(portrait%20de%20nancy%20cunard)%20?????????*?????)(1928) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi/sculpture-volume/15811704/la%20jeune%20fille%20sophistiquee%20(portrait%20de%20nancy%20cunard)%20?????????*?????); 71,000,0009; Willem DE KOONING (1904-1997) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de); Woman as Landscape (1954-1955) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de/painting/17134008/woman%20as%20landscape%20??????);68,937,50010; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271545/femme%20au%20beret%20et%20a%20la%20robe%20quadrillee%20(marie-therese%20walter)????????????????*???*????)(1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271545/femme%20au%20beret%20et%20a%20la%20robe%20quadrillee%20(marie-therese%20walter)????????????????*???*????); 68,702,21411; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao); Juin-Octobre 1985 (1985) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/16860528/juin-octobre%201985%20(1985?6??10?)); 65,204,48912; SU Shi (1037-1101) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su); Wood and rock (https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su/drawing-watercolor/17300127/wood%20and%20rock%20(???)); 59,206,82013; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); La Dormeuse (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15334500/la%20dormeuse); 57,829,04614; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock); Composition with Red Strokes (1950) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/17134038/composition%20with%20red%20strokes?????????);55,437,50015; Francis BACON (1909-1992) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon); Study for Portrait (1977) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/15844812/); 49,812,50016; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Flexible (1984) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15852912/flexible); 45,315,00017; PAN Tianshou (1897-1971) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan); View From the Peek (1963) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan/drawing-watercolor/17317602/view%20from%20the%20peek%20(????)); 41,392,52518; Vincent VAN GOGH (1853-1890) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van); Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/15811722/vue%2520de%2520l%27asile%2520et%2520de%2520la%2520chapelle%2520saint-paul%2520de%2520mausole%2520%28saint-remy%29%E3%80%8A%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%A3%E9%9B%B7%E7%B1%B3%EF%BC%89%E8%8E%AB%E5%B0%94%E7%B4%A2%E7%9A%84%E5%9C%A3%E4%BF%9D%E7%BD%97%E6%95%99%E5%A0%82%E5%92%8C%E7%96%97%E5%85%BB%E9%99%A2%E3%80%8B)Saint-Paul de Mausole (1889) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/15811722/vue%2520de%2520l%27asile%2520et%2520de%2520la%2520chapelle%2520saint-paul%2520de%2520mausole%2520%28saint-remy%29%E3%80%8A%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%A3%E9%9B%B7%E7%B1%B3%EF%BC%89%E8%8E%AB%E5%B0%94%E7%B4%A2%E7%9A%84%E5%9C%A3%E4%BF%9D%E7%BD%97%E6%95%99%E5%A0%82%E5%92%8C%E7%96%97%E5%85%BB%E9%99%A2%E3%80%8B); 39,687,50019; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Double Elvis [Ferus Type] (1963) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844818/double%20elvis%20%5Bferus%20type%5D);37,000,00020; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Le repos (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15809583/le%20repos????); 36,920,50021; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Buste de femme de profil (Femme (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16166400/buste%20de%20femme%20de%20profil%20(femme%20ecrivant)????????????????)écrivant) (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16166400/buste%20de%20femme%20de%20profil%20(femme%20ecrivant)????????????????); 35,974,91622; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko); Untitled (Rust, Blacks on Plum) (1962) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/17185146/untitled%20(rust,%20blacks%20on%20plum));35,712,50023; Paul GAUGUIN (1848-1903) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin); La Vague (1888) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin/painting/15639885/la%20vague????); 35,187,50024; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock); Number 32, 1949 (1949) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/15860430/number%2032,%201949??32??1949??); 34,098,00025; Georges Pierre SEURAT (1859-1891) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat); La rade de Grandcamp (Le port (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/15639921/la%20rade%20de%20grandcamp%20(le%20port%20de%20grandcamp)???????)de Grandcamp) (1885) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/15639921/la%20rade%20de%20grandcamp%20(le%20port%20de%20grandcamp)???????); 34,062,50026; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); La Gare Saint-Lazare, vue extérieure (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/16144248/la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20vue%20exterieure)(1877) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/16144248/la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20vue%20exterieure); 32,960,96127; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Extérieur de la gare Saint-Lazare, (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639945/exterieur%20de%20la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20effet%20de%20soleil?????????????)effet de soleil (1877) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639945/exterieur%20de%20la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20effet%20de%20soleil?????????????); 32,937,50028; Gerhard RICHTER (b. 1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter); Abstraktes Bild (1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter/painting/17206359/abstraktes%20bild?????); 32,000,00029; Juan GRIS (1887-1927) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris); La table de musicien (1914) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris/painting/15639873/la%20table%20de%20musicien????????); 31,812,50030; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Le bassin aux nymphéas (1917-1919) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/17160522/le%20bassin%20aux%20nympheas);31,812,50031; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Six Self Portraits (1986) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15291357/six%20self%20portraits); 31,414,49132; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Flesh And Spirit (1982/83) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15860460/flesh%20and%20spirit???????);30,711,00033; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko); No. 7 (Dark Over Light) (1954) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/15844893/no%207%20(dark%20over%20light));30,687,50034; Lucian FREUD (1922-2011) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud); Portrait on a White Cover (2002/03) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud/painting/16229874/portrait%20on%20a%20white%20cover????????????);29,732,78035; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); La Lampe (1931) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/17160492/la%20lampe); 29,562,50036; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney); Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/15860451/)(1990) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/15860451/); 28,453,00037; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844836/most%20wanted%20men%20no%2011,%20john%20joseph%20h,%20jr)Jr (1964) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844836/most%20wanted%20men%20no%2011,%20john%20joseph%20h,%20jr); 28,437,50038; Ren MAGRITTE (1898-1967) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte); Le principe du plaisir (1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte/painting/17166501/);26,830,50039; Francis BACON (1909-1992) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon); Figure in Movement (1972) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/16837506/); 25,918,36240; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Untitled (Pollo Frito) (1982) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/17206398/untitled%20(pollo%20frito)????????);25,701,50041; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Femme dans un fauteuil (Dora Maar) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16144233/femme%20dans%20un%20fauteuil%20(dora%20maar))(1942) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16144233/femme%20dans%20un%20fauteuil%20(dora%20maar)); 25,539,92142; Egon SCHIELE (1890-1918) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele); Dämmernde stadt (Die kleine stadt ii) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele/painting/17166453/dammernde%20stadt%20(die%20kleine%20stadt%20ii)%20(city%20in%20twilight%20(the%20small%20city%20ii))????????????)(1913) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele/painting/17166453/dammernde%20stadt%20(die%20kleine%20stadt%20ii)%20(city%20in%20twilight%20(the%20small%20city%20ii))????????????); 24,572,50043; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky); Improvisation auf mahagoni (1910) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166414/improvisation%20auf%20mahagoni%20(improvisation%20on%20mahogany)????????????);24,233,80044; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn); Ocean Park #126 (1984) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/15844869/ocean%20park%20#126);23,937,50045; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao); Et la terre était sans forme (1956-1957) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/15515940/et%20la%20terre%20etait%20sans%20forme??????);23,305,30146; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky); Zum thema jngstes gericht (1913) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166420/zum%20thema%20jungstes%20gericht%20(on%20the%20theme%20of%20the%20last%20judgement)????????);22,879,00047; Jeff KOONS (b. 1955) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons); Play-Doh (1994-2014) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons/sculpture-volume/15844827/play-doh); 22,812,50048; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Le matador (1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271638/le%20matador?????); 22,780,09149; Joan MIRO (1893-1983) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro); Femme dans la nuit (1945) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro/painting/17227206/femme%20dans%20la%20nuit); 22,590,00050; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn); Ocean Park #137 (1985) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/17185185/);22,587,500 