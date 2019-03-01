Erweiterte Funktionen
Artprice: Top50 der im Jahr 2018 bei Auktionen verkauften Kunstwerke
28.03.19 13:34
news aktuell
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Artprice und sein Geschäftsführer Thierry
Ehrmann sind stolz, die 50 größten Kunstwerke, die im letzten Jahr
bei Auktionen verkauft wurden, vorstellen zu dürfen. In der ersten
Hälfte des Jahres übernahm die Moderne Kunst mit zwei
Auktionsergebnissen über der 100 Millionen Dollar Grenze wieder die
Führung im Bereich der Versteigerungen.
Das Wesen des Kunstmarktes war und ist es, stets nach dem
Außergewöhnlichen und Seltenen zu suchen. Die Suche nach starken
Emotionen ist ein wesentliches Merkmal der Kunstgeschichte und des
Kunstmarktes. Mit dem Kauf eines Kunstwerkes erwirbt der Sammler
nicht nur ein Kunstobjekt, sondern auch eine außergewöhnliche
Geschichte.
Die Suche der Sammler orientiert sich ganz selbstverständlich am
richtigen Werk des richtigen Künstlers zur rechten Zeit zum richtigen
Preis, doch er interessiert sich ebenso für eine mit dem Werk
verbundene Geschichte. Trotz dieser "Suchkriterien" verzeichnet der
Kunstmarkt bei den unverkauften Werken eine weltweite
Durchschnittsrate von 30 bis 35%; das ist ein Schlüsselindikator, der
etwas über die Gesundheit des Marktes aussagt.
Die unvermeidlichen Auswahlprozesse - wesentlich für die
Steigerung der Markteffizienz - stehen im Mittelpunkt der Museum
Industry, deren Wachstum eine echte Revolution in der Kunstgeschichte
darstellt.
Museen haben sich zu den Tempeln des 21. Jahrhundert entwickelt:
die Zahl der Besucher hat sich in den letzten 20 Jahren verdoppelt.
Dies spiegelt sich auch in einer ausgezeichneten Wachstumsrate
wieder, die übrigens von der Entwicklung eines Unterhaltungsmarktes
mit allen möglichen Angeboten - interaktive Unterhaltung, Derivate,
virtuelle Museumsbesuche usw. - begleitet war.
Mit den Museen, Galerien und Auktionshäusern entwickelte sich die
Kunst zu einer umfangreichen Domäne in den Bereichen Freizeit,
Entdeckung, Bildung und Kuriosität.
Rang; Künstler; Kunstwerk; Preis ($)
1; Amedeo MODIGLIANI (1884-1920) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani); Nu couché (sur le côté gauche) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani/painting/15810060/nu%20couche%20(sur%20le%20cote%20gauche)?????????)
(1917) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani/painting/15810060/nu%20couche%20(sur%20le%20cote%20gauche)?????????); 157,159,000
2; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Fillette la corbeille fleurie (1905) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15639912/fillette%20a%20la%20corbeille%20fleurie?????????);
115,000,000
3; Edward HOPPER (1882-1967) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper); Chop Suey (1929) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper/painting/17134023/chop%20suey?????????); 91,875,000
4; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney); Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/17185119/portrait%20of%20an%20artist%20(pool%20with%20two%20figures)%20????????????????)
Figures) (1972) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/17185119/portrait%20of%20an%20artist%20(pool%20with%20two%20figures)%20????????????????); 90,312,500
5; Kasimir MALEVICH (1878-1935) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich); Suprematist Composition (1916) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich/painting/15811683/suprematist%20composition%20????????);
85,812,500
6; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Nymphéas en fleur (c.1914-1917) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639897/nympheas%20en%20fleur%20???????);
84,687,500
7; Henri MATISSE (1869-1954) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse); Odalisque couchée aux magnolias (1923) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse/painting/15639891/odalisque%20couchee%20aux%20magnolias%20???????????);
80,750,000
8; Constantin BRANCUSI (1876-1957) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi); La jeune fille sophistiquée (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi/sculpture-volume/15811704/la%20jeune%20fille%20sophistiquee%20(portrait%20de%20nancy%20cunard)%20?????????*?????)
(1928) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi/sculpture-volume/15811704/la%20jeune%20fille%20sophistiquee%20(portrait%20de%20nancy%20cunard)%20?????????*?????); 71,000,000
9; Willem DE KOONING (1904-1997) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de); Woman as Landscape (1954-1955) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de/painting/17134008/woman%20as%20landscape%20??????);
68,937,500
10; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271545/femme%20au%20beret%20et%20a%20la%20robe%20quadrillee%20(marie-therese%20walter)????????????????*???*????)
(1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271545/femme%20au%20beret%20et%20a%20la%20robe%20quadrillee%20(marie-therese%20walter)????????????????*???*????); 68,702,214
11; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao); Juin-Octobre 1985 (1985) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/16860528/juin-octobre%201985%20(1985?6??10?)); 65,204,489
12; SU Shi (1037-1101) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su); Wood and rock (https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su/drawing-watercolor/17300127/wood%20and%20rock%20(???)); 59,206,820
13; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); La Dormeuse (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15334500/la%20dormeuse); 57,829,046
14; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock); Composition with Red Strokes (1950) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/17134038/composition%20with%20red%20strokes?????????);
55,437,500
15; Francis BACON (1909-1992) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon); Study for Portrait (1977) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/15844812/); 49,812,500
16; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Flexible (1984) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15852912/flexible); 45,315,000
17; PAN Tianshou (1897-1971) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan); View From the Peek (1963) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan/drawing-watercolor/17317602/view%20from%20the%20peek%20(????)); 41,392,525
18; Vincent VAN GOGH (1853-1890) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van); Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/15811722/vue%2520de%2520l%27asile%2520et%2520de%2520la%2520chapelle%2520saint-paul%2520de%2520mausole%2520%28saint-remy%29%E3%80%8A%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%A3%E9%9B%B7%E7%B1%B3%EF%BC%89%E8%8E%AB%E5%B0%94%E7%B4%A2%E7%9A%84%E5%9C%A3%E4%BF%9D%E7%BD%97%E6%95%99%E5%A0%82%E5%92%8C%E7%96%97%E5%85%BB%E9%99%A2%E3%80%8B)
Saint-Paul de Mausole (1889) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/15811722/vue%2520de%2520l%27asile%2520et%2520de%2520la%2520chapelle%2520saint-paul%2520de%2520mausole%2520%28saint-remy%29%E3%80%8A%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%A3%E9%9B%B7%E7%B1%B3%EF%BC%89%E8%8E%AB%E5%B0%94%E7%B4%A2%E7%9A%84%E5%9C%A3%E4%BF%9D%E7%BD%97%E6%95%99%E5%A0%82%E5%92%8C%E7%96%97%E5%85%BB%E9%99%A2%E3%80%8B); 39,687,500
19; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Double Elvis [Ferus Type] (1963) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844818/double%20elvis%20%5Bferus%20type%5D);
37,000,000
20; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Le repos (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15809583/le%20repos????); 36,920,500
21; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Buste de femme de profil (Femme (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16166400/buste%20de%20femme%20de%20profil%20(femme%20ecrivant)????????????????)
écrivant) (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16166400/buste%20de%20femme%20de%20profil%20(femme%20ecrivant)????????????????); 35,974,916
22; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko); Untitled (Rust, Blacks on Plum) (1962) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/17185146/untitled%20(rust,%20blacks%20on%20plum));
35,712,500
23; Paul GAUGUIN (1848-1903) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin); La Vague (1888) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin/painting/15639885/la%20vague????); 35,187,500
24; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock); Number 32, 1949 (1949) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/15860430/number%2032,%201949??32??1949??); 34,098,000
25; Georges Pierre SEURAT (1859-1891) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat); La rade de Grandcamp (Le port (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/15639921/la%20rade%20de%20grandcamp%20(le%20port%20de%20grandcamp)???????)
de Grandcamp) (1885) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/15639921/la%20rade%20de%20grandcamp%20(le%20port%20de%20grandcamp)???????); 34,062,500
26; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); La Gare Saint-Lazare, vue extérieure (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/16144248/la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20vue%20exterieure)
(1877) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/16144248/la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20vue%20exterieure); 32,960,961
27; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Extérieur de la gare Saint-Lazare, (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639945/exterieur%20de%20la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20effet%20de%20soleil?????????????)
effet de soleil (1877) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639945/exterieur%20de%20la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20effet%20de%20soleil?????????????); 32,937,500
28; Gerhard RICHTER (b. 1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter); Abstraktes Bild (1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter/painting/17206359/abstraktes%20bild?????); 32,000,000
29; Juan GRIS (1887-1927) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris); La table de musicien (1914) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris/painting/15639873/la%20table%20de%20musicien????????); 31,812,500
30; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Le bassin aux nymphéas (1917-1919) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/17160522/le%20bassin%20aux%20nympheas);
31,812,500
31; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Six Self Portraits (1986) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15291357/six%20self%20portraits); 31,414,491
32; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Flesh And Spirit (1982/83) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15860460/flesh%20and%20spirit???????);
30,711,000
33; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko); No. 7 (Dark Over Light) (1954) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/15844893/no%207%20(dark%20over%20light));
30,687,500
34; Lucian FREUD (1922-2011) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud); Portrait on a White Cover (2002/03) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud/painting/16229874/portrait%20on%20a%20white%20cover????????????);
29,732,780
35; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); La Lampe (1931) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/17160492/la%20lampe); 29,562,500
36; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney); Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/15860451/)
(1990) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/15860451/); 28,453,000
37; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844836/most%20wanted%20men%20no%2011,%20john%20joseph%20h,%20jr)
Jr (1964) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844836/most%20wanted%20men%20no%2011,%20john%20joseph%20h,%20jr); 28,437,500
38; Ren MAGRITTE (1898-1967) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte); Le principe du plaisir (1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte/painting/17166501/);
26,830,500
39; Francis BACON (1909-1992) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon); Figure in Movement (1972) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/16837506/); 25,918,362
40; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Untitled (Pollo Frito) (1982) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/17206398/untitled%20(pollo%20frito)????????);
25,701,500
41; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Femme dans un fauteuil (Dora Maar) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16144233/femme%20dans%20un%20fauteuil%20(dora%20maar))
(1942) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16144233/femme%20dans%20un%20fauteuil%20(dora%20maar)); 25,539,921
42; Egon SCHIELE (1890-1918) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele); Dämmernde stadt (Die kleine stadt ii) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele/painting/17166453/dammernde%20stadt%20(die%20kleine%20stadt%20ii)%20(city%20in%20twilight%20(the%20small%20city%20ii))????????????)
(1913) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele/painting/17166453/dammernde%20stadt%20(die%20kleine%20stadt%20ii)%20(city%20in%20twilight%20(the%20small%20city%20ii))????????????); 24,572,500
43; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky); Improvisation auf mahagoni (1910) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166414/improvisation%20auf%20mahagoni%20(improvisation%20on%20mahogany)????????????);
24,233,800
44; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn); Ocean Park #126 (1984) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/15844869/ocean%20park%20#126);
23,937,500
45; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao); Et la terre était sans forme (1956-1957) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/15515940/et%20la%20terre%20etait%20sans%20forme??????);
23,305,301
46; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky); Zum thema jngstes gericht (1913) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166420/zum%20thema%20jungstes%20gericht%20(on%20the%20theme%20of%20the%20last%20judgement)????????);
22,879,000
47; Jeff KOONS (b. 1955) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons); Play-Doh (1994-2014) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons/sculpture-volume/15844827/play-doh); 22,812,500
48; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Le matador (1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271638/le%20matador?????); 22,780,091
49; Joan MIRO (1893-1983) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro); Femme dans la nuit (1945) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro/painting/17227206/femme%20dans%20la%20nuit); 22,590,000
50; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn); Ocean Park #137 (1985) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/17185185/);
22,587,500
Copyright ©2019 Thierry Ehrmann - www.artprice.com
Testen Sie unsere Dienstleistungen (kostenlose Demo):
https://www.artprice.com/artist/23640/baishi-qi
Hier geht es zu unseren Abonnements:
https://www.artprice.com/subscription
Über Artprice:
Artprice ist Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only und
Euroclear notiert: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.
Gründer: Thierry Ehrmann (siehe Who's Who - zertifizierte
Biographie) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/0
3/2019-bio-whoswho-thierry-ehrmann.pdf ).
Entdecken Sie Artprice im folgenden Video:
https://www.artprice.com/video
Artprice ist der weltweit führende Anbieter von Datenbanken über
Notierungen und Indizes. Es verfügt über mehr als 30 Millionen
Indizes und Verkaufsergebnisse, die mehr als 700.000 Künstler
abdecken. Artprice Images® bietet uneingeschränkten Zugang zur
weltweit größten Datensammlung des Kunstmarktes, einer Bibliothek mit
126 Millionen Abbildungen oder Stichen von Kunstwerken von 1700 bis
heute, versehen mit Kommentaren der hauseigenen Kunsthistoriker.
Artprice erweitert seine Datenbanken von 6300 Verkaufshäusern
kontinuierlich und veröffentlicht durchgängig Kunstmarkttrends für
die wichtigsten Presseagenturen und 7200 Pressetitel weltweit.
Artprice gibt seinen 4,5 Millionen Mitgliedern Zugang zum weltweit
führenden Standardmarkt für den Kauf und Verkauf von Kunstwerken.
Artprice entwickelt sein Blockchain-Projekt auf dem Kunstmarkt. Es
ist BPI-zertifiziert (nationales wissenschaftliches Gütezeichen
Frankreichs); der im März 2019 von Artprice veröffentlichte
Jahresbericht des Weltkunstmarktes 2018:
https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2018
Artprice ist Partner von Artron Group, dem chinesischen
Marktführer im Kunsthandel, seiner soliden Partnerinstitution.
Über Artron Group:
"Artron Art Group (Artron), ein ganzheitlicher Industriekonzern
für Kultur, der 1993 von Wan jie gegründet wurde und sich dem Erbe,
der Förderung und der Verbreitung von Kunst widmet. Auf der Grundlage
umfangreicher Daten bietet Artron dem Kunstgewerbe und
Kunst-Liebhabern professionelle Dienstleistungen und Erfahrung mit
hochwertigen Produkten anhand von integrierten IT-Anwendungen,
fortschrittlichen Konzepten der digitalen Wissenschaft und dank
innovativer handwerklicher Tätigkeit und Materialien.
Artron, das mehr als 60,000 Bücher und Auktionskataloge
hergestellt hat, ist mit einem Buchdruckvolumen von 300 Millionen
Kunstbüchern der größte Kunstbuchhersteller der Welt. Es verfügt über
mehr als 3 Millionen gewerbliche Mitglieder des Kunstsektors und
einen Durchschnitt von 15 Millionen Besuchern pro Tag; damit ist
Artron die weltweit führende Internetseite für Kunst."
Internetseiten von Artron: www.Artron.net
Jahresbericht 2018 für zeitgenössische Kunst von Artprice -
kostenloser Zugriff unter:
https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-mar
ket-report-2018
Zusammenfassung der Pressemitteilungen von Artprice:
http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htm
https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom
Neues von den Kunstmärkten:
https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom &
https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom
https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom 3,9 Millionen Abonnenten
http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/
Entdecken Sie die zauberhafte Welt von Artprice unter
http://web.artprice.com/video; Firmensitz im berühmten Museum für
Zeitgenössische Kunst, The Abode of Chaos dixit The New York Times /
The Abode of Chaos: https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduc
haos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013
https://vimeo.com/124643720
Das Museum für zeitgenössische Kunst The Abode of Chaos
https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999
3,6 Millionen Abonnenten
Foto:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841603/Artprice_Van_Gogh.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644091/Artprice_Logo.jpg
Pressekontakt:
thierry Ehrmann,ir@artprice.com
Original-Content von: Artprice.com, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Ehrmann sind stolz, die 50 größten Kunstwerke, die im letzten Jahr
bei Auktionen verkauft wurden, vorstellen zu dürfen. In der ersten
Hälfte des Jahres übernahm die Moderne Kunst mit zwei
Auktionsergebnissen über der 100 Millionen Dollar Grenze wieder die
Führung im Bereich der Versteigerungen.
Das Wesen des Kunstmarktes war und ist es, stets nach dem
Außergewöhnlichen und Seltenen zu suchen. Die Suche nach starken
Emotionen ist ein wesentliches Merkmal der Kunstgeschichte und des
Kunstmarktes. Mit dem Kauf eines Kunstwerkes erwirbt der Sammler
nicht nur ein Kunstobjekt, sondern auch eine außergewöhnliche
Geschichte.
Die Suche der Sammler orientiert sich ganz selbstverständlich am
richtigen Werk des richtigen Künstlers zur rechten Zeit zum richtigen
Preis, doch er interessiert sich ebenso für eine mit dem Werk
verbundene Geschichte. Trotz dieser "Suchkriterien" verzeichnet der
Kunstmarkt bei den unverkauften Werken eine weltweite
Durchschnittsrate von 30 bis 35%; das ist ein Schlüsselindikator, der
etwas über die Gesundheit des Marktes aussagt.
Die unvermeidlichen Auswahlprozesse - wesentlich für die
Steigerung der Markteffizienz - stehen im Mittelpunkt der Museum
Industry, deren Wachstum eine echte Revolution in der Kunstgeschichte
darstellt.
Museen haben sich zu den Tempeln des 21. Jahrhundert entwickelt:
die Zahl der Besucher hat sich in den letzten 20 Jahren verdoppelt.
Dies spiegelt sich auch in einer ausgezeichneten Wachstumsrate
wieder, die übrigens von der Entwicklung eines Unterhaltungsmarktes
mit allen möglichen Angeboten - interaktive Unterhaltung, Derivate,
virtuelle Museumsbesuche usw. - begleitet war.
Mit den Museen, Galerien und Auktionshäusern entwickelte sich die
Kunst zu einer umfangreichen Domäne in den Bereichen Freizeit,
Entdeckung, Bildung und Kuriosität.
Rang; Künstler; Kunstwerk; Preis ($)
1; Amedeo MODIGLIANI (1884-1920) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani); Nu couché (sur le côté gauche) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani/painting/15810060/nu%20couche%20(sur%20le%20cote%20gauche)?????????)
(1917) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19969/amedeo-modigliani/painting/15810060/nu%20couche%20(sur%20le%20cote%20gauche)?????????); 157,159,000
2; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Fillette la corbeille fleurie (1905) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15639912/fillette%20a%20la%20corbeille%20fleurie?????????);
115,000,000
3; Edward HOPPER (1882-1967) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper); Chop Suey (1929) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13846/edward-hopper/painting/17134023/chop%20suey?????????); 91,875,000
4; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney); Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/17185119/portrait%20of%20an%20artist%20(pool%20with%20two%20figures)%20????????????????)
Figures) (1972) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/17185119/portrait%20of%20an%20artist%20(pool%20with%20two%20figures)%20????????????????); 90,312,500
5; Kasimir MALEVICH (1878-1935) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich); Suprematist Composition (1916) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18536/kasimir-sevrinovitch-malevich/painting/15811683/suprematist%20composition%20????????);
85,812,500
6; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Nymphéas en fleur (c.1914-1917) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639897/nympheas%20en%20fleur%20???????);
84,687,500
7; Henri MATISSE (1869-1954) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse); Odalisque couchée aux magnolias (1923) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19177/henri-matisse/painting/15639891/odalisque%20couchee%20aux%20magnolias%20???????????);
80,750,000
8; Constantin BRANCUSI (1876-1957) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi); La jeune fille sophistiquée (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi/sculpture-volume/15811704/la%20jeune%20fille%20sophistiquee%20(portrait%20de%20nancy%20cunard)%20?????????*?????)
(1928) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/3702/constantin-brancusi/sculpture-volume/15811704/la%20jeune%20fille%20sophistiquee%20(portrait%20de%20nancy%20cunard)%20?????????*?????); 71,000,000
9; Willem DE KOONING (1904-1997) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de); Woman as Landscape (1954-1955) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15725/willem-kooning-de/painting/17134008/woman%20as%20landscape%20??????);
68,937,500
10; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Femme au béret et à la robe quadrillée (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271545/femme%20au%20beret%20et%20a%20la%20robe%20quadrillee%20(marie-therese%20walter)????????????????*???*????)
(1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271545/femme%20au%20beret%20et%20a%20la%20robe%20quadrillee%20(marie-therese%20walter)????????????????*???*????); 68,702,214
11; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao); Juin-Octobre 1985 (1985) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/16860528/juin-octobre%201985%20(1985?6??10?)); 65,204,489
12; SU Shi (1037-1101) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su); Wood and rock (https://www.artprice.com/artist/458151/shi-su/drawing-watercolor/17300127/wood%20and%20rock%20(???)); 59,206,820
13; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); La Dormeuse (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15334500/la%20dormeuse); 57,829,046
14; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock); Composition with Red Strokes (1950) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/17134038/composition%20with%20red%20strokes?????????);
55,437,500
15; Francis BACON (1909-1992) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon); Study for Portrait (1977) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/15844812/); 49,812,500
16; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Flexible (1984) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15852912/flexible); 45,315,000
17; PAN Tianshou (1897-1971) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan); View From the Peek (1963) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22020/tianshou-pan/drawing-watercolor/17317602/view%20from%20the%20peek%20(????)); 41,392,525
18; Vincent VAN GOGH (1853-1890) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van); Vue de l'asile et de la Chapelle (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/15811722/vue%2520de%2520l%27asile%2520et%2520de%2520la%2520chapelle%2520saint-paul%2520de%2520mausole%2520%28saint-remy%29%E3%80%8A%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%A3%E9%9B%B7%E7%B1%B3%EF%BC%89%E8%8E%AB%E5%B0%94%E7%B4%A2%E7%9A%84%E5%9C%A3%E4%BF%9D%E7%BD%97%E6%95%99%E5%A0%82%E5%92%8C%E7%96%97%E5%85%BB%E9%99%A2%E3%80%8B)
Saint-Paul de Mausole (1889) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/11598/vincent-gogh-van/painting/15811722/vue%2520de%2520l%27asile%2520et%2520de%2520la%2520chapelle%2520saint-paul%2520de%2520mausole%2520%28saint-remy%29%E3%80%8A%EF%BC%88%E5%9C%A3%E9%9B%B7%E7%B1%B3%EF%BC%89%E8%8E%AB%E5%B0%94%E7%B4%A2%E7%9A%84%E5%9C%A3%E4%BF%9D%E7%BD%97%E6%95%99%E5%A0%82%E5%92%8C%E7%96%97%E5%85%BB%E9%99%A2%E3%80%8B); 39,687,500
19; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Double Elvis [Ferus Type] (1963) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844818/double%20elvis%20%5Bferus%20type%5D);
37,000,000
20; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Le repos (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15809583/le%20repos????); 36,920,500
21; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Buste de femme de profil (Femme (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16166400/buste%20de%20femme%20de%20profil%20(femme%20ecrivant)????????????????)
écrivant) (1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16166400/buste%20de%20femme%20de%20profil%20(femme%20ecrivant)????????????????); 35,974,916
22; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko); Untitled (Rust, Blacks on Plum) (1962) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/17185146/untitled%20(rust,%20blacks%20on%20plum));
35,712,500
23; Paul GAUGUIN (1848-1903) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin); La Vague (1888) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10904/paul-gauguin/painting/15639885/la%20vague????); 35,187,500
24; Jackson POLLOCK (1912-1956) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock); Number 32, 1949 (1949) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/23185/jackson-pollock/painting/15860430/number%2032,%201949??32??1949??); 34,098,000
25; Georges Pierre SEURAT (1859-1891) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat); La rade de Grandcamp (Le port (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/15639921/la%20rade%20de%20grandcamp%20(le%20port%20de%20grandcamp)???????)
de Grandcamp) (1885) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/26469/georges-seurat/painting/15639921/la%20rade%20de%20grandcamp%20(le%20port%20de%20grandcamp)???????); 34,062,500
26; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); La Gare Saint-Lazare, vue extérieure (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/16144248/la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20vue%20exterieure)
(1877) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/16144248/la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20vue%20exterieure); 32,960,961
27; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Extérieur de la gare Saint-Lazare, (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639945/exterieur%20de%20la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20effet%20de%20soleil?????????????)
effet de soleil (1877) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/15639945/exterieur%20de%20la%20gare%20saint-lazare,%20effet%20de%20soleil?????????????); 32,937,500
28; Gerhard RICHTER (b. 1932) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter); Abstraktes Bild (1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/24376/gerhard-richter/painting/17206359/abstraktes%20bild?????); 32,000,000
29; Juan GRIS (1887-1927) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris); La table de musicien (1914) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/12022/juan-gris/painting/15639873/la%20table%20de%20musicien????????); 31,812,500
30; Claude MONET (1840-1926) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet); Le bassin aux nymphéas (1917-1919) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/20093/claude-monet/painting/17160522/le%20bassin%20aux%20nympheas);
31,812,500
31; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Six Self Portraits (1986) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15291357/six%20self%20portraits); 31,414,491
32; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Flesh And Spirit (1982/83) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/15860460/flesh%20and%20spirit???????);
30,711,000
33; Mark ROTHKO (1903-1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko); No. 7 (Dark Over Light) (1954) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25021/mark-rothko/painting/15844893/no%207%20(dark%20over%20light));
30,687,500
34; Lucian FREUD (1922-2011) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud); Portrait on a White Cover (2002/03) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/10385/lucian-freud/painting/16229874/portrait%20on%20a%20white%20cover????????????);
29,732,780
35; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); La Lampe (1931) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/17160492/la%20lampe); 29,562,500
36; David HOCKNEY (b. 1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney); Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/15860451/)
(1990) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/13619/david-hockney/painting/15860451/); 28,453,000
37; Andy WARHOL (1928-1987) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol); Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844836/most%20wanted%20men%20no%2011,%20john%20joseph%20h,%20jr)
Jr (1964) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/30269/andy-warhol/painting/15844836/most%20wanted%20men%20no%2011,%20john%20joseph%20h,%20jr); 28,437,500
38; Ren MAGRITTE (1898-1967) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte); Le principe du plaisir (1937) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/18384/rene-magritte/painting/17166501/);
26,830,500
39; Francis BACON (1909-1992) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon); Figure in Movement (1972) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1148/francis-bacon/painting/16837506/); 25,918,362
40; Jean-Michel BASQUIAT (1960-1988) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat); Untitled (Pollo Frito) (1982) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/1608/jean-michel-basquiat/painting/17206398/untitled%20(pollo%20frito)????????);
25,701,500
41; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Femme dans un fauteuil (Dora Maar) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16144233/femme%20dans%20un%20fauteuil%20(dora%20maar))
(1942) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/16144233/femme%20dans%20un%20fauteuil%20(dora%20maar)); 25,539,921
42; Egon SCHIELE (1890-1918) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele); Dämmernde stadt (Die kleine stadt ii) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele/painting/17166453/dammernde%20stadt%20(die%20kleine%20stadt%20ii)%20(city%20in%20twilight%20(the%20small%20city%20ii))????????????)
(1913) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/25911/egon-schiele/painting/17166453/dammernde%20stadt%20(die%20kleine%20stadt%20ii)%20(city%20in%20twilight%20(the%20small%20city%20ii))????????????); 24,572,500
43; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky); Improvisation auf mahagoni (1910) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166414/improvisation%20auf%20mahagoni%20(improvisation%20on%20mahogany)????????????);
24,233,800
44; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn); Ocean Park #126 (1984) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/15844869/ocean%20park%20#126);
23,937,500
45; ZAO Wou-Ki (1921-2013) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao); Et la terre était sans forme (1956-1957) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/31245/wou-ki-zao/painting/15515940/et%20la%20terre%20etait%20sans%20forme??????);
23,305,301
46; Wassily KANDINSKY (1866-1944) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky); Zum thema jngstes gericht (1913) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/15079/wassily-kandinsky/painting/17166420/zum%20thema%20jungstes%20gericht%20(on%20the%20theme%20of%20the%20last%20judgement)????????);
22,879,000
47; Jeff KOONS (b. 1955) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons); Play-Doh (1994-2014) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/43452/jeff-koons/sculpture-volume/15844827/play-doh); 22,812,500
48; Pablo PICASSO (1881-1973) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso); Le matador (1970) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/22796/pablo-picasso/painting/15271638/le%20matador?????); 22,780,091
49; Joan MIRO (1893-1983) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro); Femme dans la nuit (1945) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/19928/joan-miro/painting/17227206/femme%20dans%20la%20nuit); 22,590,000
50; Richard DIEBENKORN (1922-1993) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn); Ocean Park #137 (1985) (https://www.artprice.com/artist/7696/richard-diebenkorn/painting/17185185/);
22,587,500
Copyright ©2019 Thierry Ehrmann - www.artprice.com
Testen Sie unsere Dienstleistungen (kostenlose Demo):
https://www.artprice.com/artist/23640/baishi-qi
Hier geht es zu unseren Abonnements:
https://www.artprice.com/subscription
Über Artprice:
Artprice ist Eurolist by Euronext Paris, SRD long only und
Euroclear notiert: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.
Gründer: Thierry Ehrmann (siehe Who's Who - zertifizierte
Biographie) (c) https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2019/0
3/2019-bio-whoswho-thierry-ehrmann.pdf ).
Entdecken Sie Artprice im folgenden Video:
https://www.artprice.com/video
Artprice ist der weltweit führende Anbieter von Datenbanken über
Notierungen und Indizes. Es verfügt über mehr als 30 Millionen
Indizes und Verkaufsergebnisse, die mehr als 700.000 Künstler
abdecken. Artprice Images® bietet uneingeschränkten Zugang zur
weltweit größten Datensammlung des Kunstmarktes, einer Bibliothek mit
126 Millionen Abbildungen oder Stichen von Kunstwerken von 1700 bis
heute, versehen mit Kommentaren der hauseigenen Kunsthistoriker.
Artprice erweitert seine Datenbanken von 6300 Verkaufshäusern
kontinuierlich und veröffentlicht durchgängig Kunstmarkttrends für
die wichtigsten Presseagenturen und 7200 Pressetitel weltweit.
Artprice gibt seinen 4,5 Millionen Mitgliedern Zugang zum weltweit
führenden Standardmarkt für den Kauf und Verkauf von Kunstwerken.
Artprice entwickelt sein Blockchain-Projekt auf dem Kunstmarkt. Es
ist BPI-zertifiziert (nationales wissenschaftliches Gütezeichen
Frankreichs); der im März 2019 von Artprice veröffentlichte
Jahresbericht des Weltkunstmarktes 2018:
https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2018
Artprice ist Partner von Artron Group, dem chinesischen
Marktführer im Kunsthandel, seiner soliden Partnerinstitution.
Über Artron Group:
"Artron Art Group (Artron), ein ganzheitlicher Industriekonzern
für Kultur, der 1993 von Wan jie gegründet wurde und sich dem Erbe,
der Förderung und der Verbreitung von Kunst widmet. Auf der Grundlage
umfangreicher Daten bietet Artron dem Kunstgewerbe und
Kunst-Liebhabern professionelle Dienstleistungen und Erfahrung mit
hochwertigen Produkten anhand von integrierten IT-Anwendungen,
fortschrittlichen Konzepten der digitalen Wissenschaft und dank
innovativer handwerklicher Tätigkeit und Materialien.
Artron, das mehr als 60,000 Bücher und Auktionskataloge
hergestellt hat, ist mit einem Buchdruckvolumen von 300 Millionen
Kunstbüchern der größte Kunstbuchhersteller der Welt. Es verfügt über
mehr als 3 Millionen gewerbliche Mitglieder des Kunstsektors und
einen Durchschnitt von 15 Millionen Besuchern pro Tag; damit ist
Artron die weltweit führende Internetseite für Kunst."
Internetseiten von Artron: www.Artron.net
Jahresbericht 2018 für zeitgenössische Kunst von Artprice -
kostenloser Zugriff unter:
https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-mar
ket-report-2018
Zusammenfassung der Pressemitteilungen von Artprice:
http://serveur.serveur.com/Press_Release/pressreleaseen.htm
https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom
Neues von den Kunstmärkten:
https://twitter.com/artpricedotcom &
https://twitter.com/artmarketdotcom
https://www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom 3,9 Millionen Abonnenten
http://artmarketinsight.wordpress.com/
Entdecken Sie die zauberhafte Welt von Artprice unter
http://web.artprice.com/video; Firmensitz im berühmten Museum für
Zeitgenössische Kunst, The Abode of Chaos dixit The New York Times /
The Abode of Chaos: https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduc
haos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013
https://vimeo.com/124643720
Das Museum für zeitgenössische Kunst The Abode of Chaos
https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999
3,6 Millionen Abonnenten
Foto:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841603/Artprice_Van_Gogh.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/644091/Artprice_Logo.jpg
Pressekontakt:
thierry Ehrmann,ir@artprice.com
Original-Content von: Artprice.com, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Finanztrends Video zu
Aktuell