Array BioPharma Withdraws NDA For Binimetinib Monotherapy




20.03.17 03:17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma Inc.

(ARRY) said that it has withdrawn from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Division of Oncology Products 2 its new drug application or NDA for binimetinib monotherapy for the treatment of NRAS-mutant melanoma, a rare, mutationally-driven subset of skin cancer.


The action was based on thorough discussions and communications with the FDA, including exploration of various paths to approval, and followed the late cycle review meeting held with the FDA on Friday, March 17, 2017. Based on feedback from the agency, Array concluded that the clinical benefit demonstrated in the Phase 3 NEMO clinical trial would not be found sufficient to support approval of the NRAS-mutant melanoma NDA.


Ongoing clinical trials for binimetinib will continue. This action will not impact the planned Phase 3 COLUMBUS trial NDA of binimetinib, in combination with encorafenib, for the treatment of BRAF-mutant melanoma, which remains on track for mid-2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


