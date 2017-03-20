Array BioPharma Climbs Off Worst Levels But Continues To Post Notable Loss

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.03.17 18:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma (ARRY) has climbed well off its worst levels but continues to post a notable loss in afternoon trading on Monday.

Shares of Array are currently down by 5.3 percent after hitting a two-month intraday low.


The loss by Array comes after the biopharmaceutical company said it has withdrawn its new drug application for binimetinib monotherapy for the treatment of NRAS-mutant melanoma.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,09 $ 10,56 $ -0,47 $ -4,45% 20.03./20:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US04269X1054 580564 13,40 $ 2,60 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,334 € -3,88%  20:17
Stuttgart 9,267 € -4,31%  19:48
Nasdaq 10,095 $ -4,40%  20:14
Frankfurt 8,991 € -9,02%  17:06
Xetra 8,649 € -11,68%  12:55
  = Realtime
