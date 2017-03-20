Erweiterte Funktionen
Array BioPharma Climbs Off Worst Levels But Continues To Post Notable Loss
20.03.17 18:35
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Array BioPharma (ARRY) has climbed well off its worst levels but continues to post a notable loss in afternoon trading on Monday.
Shares of Array are currently down by 5.3 percent after hitting a two-month intraday low.
The loss by Array comes after the biopharmaceutical company said it has withdrawn its new drug application for binimetinib monotherapy for the treatment of NRAS-mutant melanoma.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,09 $
|10,56 $
|-0,47 $
|-4,45%
|20.03./20:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US04269X1054
|580564
|13,40 $
|2,60 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,334 €
|-3,88%
|20:17
|Stuttgart
|9,267 €
|-4,31%
|19:48
|Nasdaq
|10,095 $
|-4,40%
|20:14
|Frankfurt
|8,991 €
|-9,02%
|17:06
|Xetra
|8,649 €
|-11,68%
|12:55
= Realtime
Aktuell
