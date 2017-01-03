Erweiterte Funktionen



Arotech Announces Resignation Of CEO Steven Esses On Mutually Agreed Terms




03.01.17 14:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arotech Corp. (ARTX) Tuesday announced the early contract termination of its President and CEO Steven Esses.

The termination on mutual agreement will be effective December 31.


Dean Krutty will be the new CEO. He has been with Arotech and FAAC subsidiary since 1987.


As per the agreement, the company will pay a lump-sum of around $2 million in lieu of the amounts owed to Esses over the remaining life of his agreement.


