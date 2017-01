Ariad Pharmaceuticals Holding On To Substantial Gain In Afternoon Trading

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oncology company Ariad Pharmaceuticals (ARIA) remains sharply higher in afternoon trading on Monday after an initial rally.



Shares of Ariad are currently up by 72.7 percent.

The jump by Ariad comes after the company agreed to be acquired by Takeda in a deal valued at approximately $5.2 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

