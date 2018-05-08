Erweiterte Funktionen


Ardelyx stock: A strong support




08.05.18
After a long slump, the Ardely stock seems to have finally found a solid ground at the markets. For more than four weeks already the stock has not shown bigger price losses. This is the good news.


However, the stock is not able to increase in value either. Instead, the stock is struggling to keep its level of 5 USD. This ... Mehr lesen…

