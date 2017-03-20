Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Toyota Motor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Arconic Announces Multi-Year Supply Deal With Toyota




20.03.17 03:23
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Arconic Inc. (ARNC) announced a multi-year supply deal with Toyota North America.

Arconic is supplying aluminum to Toyota for its all-new Lexus RX. Arconic will supply Toyota from its plants in Davenport, Iowa, and Danville, Illinois.


The Company estimates that it will grow its automotive sheet revenue from $76 million in 2010 to $1.3 billion in 2018, and across Arconic's full automotive portfolio, 98 percent of Arconic revenues come from products where it is number one or number two in its segment.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,72 € 53,50 € -0,78 € -1,46% 17.03./19:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JP3633400001 853510 58,78 € 41,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,44 € -0,99%  17.03.17
München 52,85 € 0,00%  17.03.17
Stuttgart 52,747 € 0,00%  17.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 56,084 $ -0,53%  14.03.17
Hamburg 52,50 € -0,66%  17.03.17
Hannover 52,50 € -0,66%  17.03.17
Berlin 52,50 € -0,66%  17.03.17
Düsseldorf 52,48 € -0,70%  17.03.17
Xetra 52,30 € -1,32%  17.03.17
Frankfurt 52,72 € -1,46%  17.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
25604 Tesla Model S 22-Jun-2012 die. 19.03.17
55 TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (WK. 15.11.16
43 Nur für harte Männer! 16.01.16
179 Toyota sollte GM bald überhole. 11.04.12
2 Toyota vor US-Kongress 01.03.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...