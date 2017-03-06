Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ArcelorMittal":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


ArcelorMittal And Marcegaglia Submit Offer For Ilva




06.03.17 15:13
dpa-AFX


LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal and Marcegaglia announced they have today submitted an offer for Ilva, the Italian steel-making company.

The announced investment commitments of over 2.3 billion euros in addition to purchase price. They plans to produce 9.5 million tonnes of finished products.


They commits environmental capex of more than 1.1 billion euros, including remediation capex, to reach optimal environmental performance in key areas including air emissions and water treatment; industrial capex of more than 1.2 billion euros, including catch-up capex for delayed maintenance and major capex program for blast furnaces and steel plants, including reline of blast furnace 5.


They plans to increase production from current levels to 6 million tonnes a year by 2018 from three blast furnaces currently in operation, in compliance with the AIA; Maximise finishing capacity by bringing up to 4 million tonnes of slabs and hot rolled coil (HRC) to Ilva; to increase primary production to 8 million tonnes plus over the longer term, supplemented by 2 million tonnes of additional slabs and HRC.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,269 € 8,401 € -0,132 € -1,57% 06.03./16:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0323134006 A0M6U2 8,84 € 3,46 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,219 € -2,04%  16:34
Berlin 8,371 € -0,04%  08:11
München 8,437 € -0,05%  08:06
Hannover 8,354 € -0,49%  08:07
Hamburg 8,306 € -1,25%  13:04
Düsseldorf 8,292 € -1,53%  09:22
Xetra 8,269 € -1,57%  15:59
Frankfurt 8,224 € -2,10%  15:43
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,71 $ -2,24%  15:56
Stuttgart 8,257 € -2,38%  14:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1917 Arcelor Mittal S.A. (WKN: A0. 05.03.17
45 Kaufen, wenn die Kanonen don. 27.08.13
5 Blaues Hufeisen liebt Arcelormi. 03.07.12
203 ThyssenKrupp 11.01.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...