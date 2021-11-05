Arcane Crypto - Bitcoin mining project has come on stream

Finanztrends Video zu BTC/EUR (Bitcoin / Euro)



mehr >

Arcane Crypto has successfully launched its bitcoin (BTC) mining operations (powered by renewable energy) in October after the delivery of the first batch of mining equipment (the second batch is due to be shipped in January 2022). As a result, management expects the group will become cash-flow positive from Q122. The company has also launched the first iteration of its unified tech platform (aimed at becoming the ‘one-stop-shop’ for several products offered by the Arcane Crypto group). Meanwhile, its Q321 results reflect the more muted activity in digital asset markets during the quarter after the sell-off in May.