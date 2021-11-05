Erweiterte Funktionen



Arcane Crypto - Bitcoin mining project has come on stream




05.11.21 11:16
Edison Investment Research

Arcane Crypto has successfully launched its bitcoin (BTC) mining operations (powered by renewable energy) in October after the delivery of the first batch of mining equipment (the second batch is due to be shipped in January 2022). As a result, management expects the group will become cash-flow positive from Q122. The company has also launched the first iteration of its unified tech platform (aimed at becoming the ‘one-stop-shop’ for several products offered by the Arcane Crypto group). Meanwhile, its Q321 results reflect the more muted activity in digital asset markets during the quarter after the sell-off in May.

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu BTC/EUR (Bitcoin / Euro)


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0209 € 0,0202 € 0,0007 € +3,47% 05.11./15:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0007614722 A1415N 0,038 € 0,010 €
Werte im Artikel
0,021 plus
+3,47%
61.678 plus
+0,81%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0209 € +3,47%  14:57
Berlin 0,0209 € +7,18%  12:43
München 0,0241 € 0,00%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,026 $ 0,00%  25.10.21
Frankfurt 0,0165 € -27,63%  08:04
Stuttgart 0,0148 € -37,02%  14:27
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022 erreicht neues Jahreshoch - Massives Kaufsignal. 250% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Arcane Crypto : Ein nordischer. 30.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...