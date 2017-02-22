Erweiterte Funktionen



Aqua America Issues 2017 Guidance




22.02.17 23:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) announced its 2017 guidance includes: earnings per share of $1.34 to $1.39; and total customer growth of 1.5 to 2 percent.

The company currently has four purchase agreements with municipal systems, which are expected to close in 2017 and represent nearly 9,000 new customers or 12,000 equivalent dwelling units.


In 2016, the company invested more than $22 million to acquire 19 water and wastewater systems. Acquisitions added approximately 7,000 new customers to the company's operating footprint. Coupled with organic growth, the company increased its customer base by 1.6 percent with nearly 15,300 new customer connections.


