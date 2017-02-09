AptarGroup Inc. Profit Climbs 14% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $49.58 million, or $0.77 per share. This was higher than $43.39 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $538.87 million. This was down from $546.77 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $49.58 Mln. vs. $43.39 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $538.87 Mln vs. $546.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.77

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

