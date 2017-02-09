Erweiterte Funktionen



AptarGroup Inc. Profit Climbs 14% In Q4




09.02.17 23:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $49.58 million, or $0.77 per share. This was higher than $43.39 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $538.87 million. This was down from $546.77 million last year.


AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $49.58 Mln. vs. $43.39 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $538.87 Mln vs. $546.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.77


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
73,57 $ 73,55 $ 0,02 $ +0,03% 10.02./00:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0383361039 886413 81,50 $ 70,32 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		68,71 € 0,00%  08.02.17
Frankfurt 69,072 € +1,49%  09.02.17
Berlin 68,74 € +0,88%  09.02.17
NYSE 73,57 $ +0,03%  09.02.17
Stuttgart 68,183 € 0,00%  09.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...