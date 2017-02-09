AptarGroup Inc. Profit Climbs 14% In Q4
09.02.17 23:22
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $49.58 million, or $0.77 per share. This was higher than $43.39 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $538.87 million. This was down from $546.77 million last year.
AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $49.58 Mln. vs. $43.39 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $538.87 Mln vs. $546.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.77
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|73,57 $
|73,55 $
|0,02 $
|+0,03%
|10.02./00:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0383361039
|886413
|81,50 $
|70,32 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|68,71 €
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Frankfurt
|69,072 €
|+1,49%
|09.02.17
|Berlin
|68,74 €
|+0,88%
|09.02.17
|NYSE
|73,57 $
|+0,03%
|09.02.17
|Stuttgart
|68,183 €
|0,00%
|09.02.17