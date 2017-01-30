Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 30 January 2017 Vast Resources plc ("Vast" or the "Company")

Appointment of Nominated Adviser

Vast Resources plc, the AIM listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, is pleased to announce that further to the announcement on 16 December 2016, the Company has appointed Beaumont Cornish Limited as Nominated Adviser with immediate effect.





For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +40 (0) 372 988 988 - Office Romania +40 (0) 741 111 900 - Mobile Romania +44 (0) 7793 909985 - Mobile UK

Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated www.beaumontcornish.com Adviser +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 Roland Cornish James Biddle

Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 3463 5016

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint www.pcorpfin.com Broker +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Duncan Vasey

St Brides Partners Ltd www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

Notes

Vast Resources plc is an AIM listed mining and resource development company focussed on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects and recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania.

Vast Resources currently operates the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015. The Company's portfolio also includes the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards obtaining the relevant permissions to start developing and ultimately commissioning the mine.

The Company also has interests in a number of projects in Southern Africa including a 25per cent. interest in the producing Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

