Applied Materials stock: Down without any debt

Just like many other stocks from the semiconductor industry, the stock from Applied Materials were hit heavily during the last week. In the last two trading days alone, the stock lost nearly six percent. There is no fault on the company’s side. There were no negative news and they did nothing wrong either. The stock simply fell, because the whole industry ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.