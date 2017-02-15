Applied Materials Inc. Reports 142% Advance In Q1 Bottom Line
15.02.17 22:25
dpa-AFX
SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc.
(AMAT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $732 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $302 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 45.1% to $3.28 billion. This was up from $2.26 billion last year.
Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $732 Mln. vs. $302 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 142.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 157.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $3.28 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 45.1%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.45 - $3.60 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,49 $
|35,23 $
|0,26 $
|+0,74%
|15.02./23:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0382221051
|865177
|35,85 $
|16,15 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,615 €
|+0,66%
|21:21
|Düsseldorf
|33,46 €
|+0,80%
|09:22
|Nasdaq
|35,49 $
|+0,74%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|33,579 €
|+0,48%
|19:16
|München
|33,63 €
|+0,48%
|08:07
|Berlin
|33,345 €
|+0,30%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|33,475 €
|0,00%
|21:47
|Hamburg
|33,14 €
|-0,18%
|08:16
|Xetra
|33,415 €
|-0,49%
|15:46
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|10
|Applied Materials eine Chance .
|23.08.16
|11
|Ob das heute an der Nasdaq n.
|26.02.09
|+++Morgenbericht mit Termine.
|17.08.06
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|31.05.06
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|18.05.06