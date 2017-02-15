Applied Materials Inc. Reports 142% Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Applied Materials":

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Applied Materials Inc.



(AMAT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $732 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $302 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 45.1% to $3.28 billion. This was up from $2.26 billion last year.

Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $732 Mln. vs. $302 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 142.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.67 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 157.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $3.28 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 45.1%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.45 - $3.60 Bln

