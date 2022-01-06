Erweiterte Funktionen
Applied Graphene Materials - New range of industrial anti-corrosion primers
06.01.22 15:05
Edison Investment Research
Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) has introduced a range of industrial anti-corrosion primers based on its own well-established Genable branded dispersions of graphene nanoplatelets. The two new primers present a complementary route to market that management expects will accelerate adoption of its products in the protective coatings space. The primers are being trialled by the UK Environment Agency on structures exposed to harsh conditions.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,30 $
|0,3067 $
|-0,0067 $
|-2,18%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BFSSB742
|A1W8HP
|1,10 $
|0,27 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,288 €
|0,00%
|15:11
|München
|0,298 €
|0,00%
|08:18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,30 $
|-2,18%
|16:42
|Stuttgart
|0,22 €
|-18,52%
|12:56
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Applied Graphene MA: Unlockin.
|25.04.21