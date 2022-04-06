Erweiterte Funktionen



Applied Graphene Materials - Addressing complementary markets




06.04.22 12:18
Edison Investment Research

Supply chain issues affecting the global coatings industry meant that although Applied Graphene Materials’ (AGM) H122 revenues were similar to those in H121, they were below management expectations, leading the company to moderate its full year expectations. Nevertheless, the company made progress on multiple projects during the period, strengthening its position by taking it into complementary markets.

Aktuell
Uran-Superzyklus startet jetzt - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Diesen Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2822 $ 0,268 $ 0,0142 $ +5,30% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BFSSB742 A1W8HP 0,61 $ 0,26 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,2822 $ +5,30%  15:30
München 0,225 € 0,00%  08:07
Frankfurt 0,25 € -14,97%  09:06
Stuttgart 0,209 € -16,40%  15:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 7.907% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC). Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Applied Graphene MA: Unlockin. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...