Applied Graphene Materials - Addressing complementary markets
06.04.22 12:18
Edison Investment Research
Supply chain issues affecting the global coatings industry meant that although Applied Graphene Materials’ (AGM) H122 revenues were similar to those in H121, they were below management expectations, leading the company to moderate its full year expectations. Nevertheless, the company made progress on multiple projects during the period, strengthening its position by taking it into complementary markets.
