Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Apple's App Store Sales Hit $28 Billion




05.01.17 23:28
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Thursday revealed that the total revenue of the App Store topped $28.5 billion in 2016, record-breaking revenue figures for iOS apps.


The app developers collected about $20 billion while Apple received a 30 percent share of about $8.5 billion.


Apple customers spent about $240 million on the App Store on New Year's Day alone, according to the statement, making it the busiest day of the year.


Last year, Apple App Store revenues were over $20 billion, with developers taking more than $14 billion and Apple's earning about $6 billion.


Apple said last year's sales of apps rose 90 percent in China, a place where the tech giant has been facing pressure from authorities to pull out some apps.


Apple had confirmed that Chinese authorities had asked the company to pull out the New York Times app from its App Store in China. According to reports, the Chinese government had started blocking The Times's websites in 2012, after wire published few articles on the wealth of the family of Wen Jiabao, who was then prime minister.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
116,61 $ 116,02 $ 0,59 $ +0,51% 06.01./00:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 118,69 $ 89,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		109,97 € -0,50%  05.01.17
Nasdaq 116,61 $ +0,51%  05.01.17
Stuttgart 110,13 € 0,00%  05.01.17
Hannover 110,00 € -0,85%  05.01.17
Hamburg 110,05 € -0,86%  05.01.17
Frankfurt 109,996 € -0,93%  05.01.17
Berlin 109,69 € -1,07%  05.01.17
Düsseldorf 110,00 € -1,08%  05.01.17
München 109,53 € -1,85%  05.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31122 Apple , das erste Billione-MK U. 05.01.17
6599 Apple Short Only 04.01.17
16 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 04.01.17
19787 Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w. 08.11.16
2677 Apple - Chancen und Risiken 05.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...