Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Apple Updates IPad; Introduces IPhone 7 & IPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED




21.03.17 14:08
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) updated its iPad, featuring a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display, starting at $329. The company said the new iPad features a beautifully bright Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels for stunning pictures and videos.

The Apple-designed A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture delivers fast processing and graphics performance for apps and games.


iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at $329 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and $459 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at Apple.com and Apple Stores. iPad is available to order beginning March 24, from Apple.com and starts delivering to customers and arriving next week in Apple Stores, through select carriers and Apple Authorized Resellers in the US and more than 20 countries and regions.


Apple also announced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition in a vibrant red aluminum finish. The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone joins iPhone 7 finishes in jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold. The special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone will be available to order online worldwide and in stores beginning March 24.


Separately, Apple also introduced Clips, a new app that helps to create expressive videos on iPhone and iPad. Clips also introduces Live Titles, a feature that lets users create animated captions and titles using just their voice. Clips will be available on the App Store for free beginning in April, and is compatible with iPhone 5s and later.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
142,00 $ 141,46 $ 0,54 $ +0,38% 21.03./15:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 142,80 $ 89,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		131,18 € -0,37%  16:09
Hannover 131,70 € +1,11%  08:48
Düsseldorf 131,56 € +0,78%  08:04
Nasdaq 141,99 $ +0,37%  15:59
Berlin 131,74 € +0,26%  15:43
Hamburg 131,60 € +0,15%  13:51
München 131,39 € -0,02%  15:54
Stuttgart 131,50 € -0,17%  15:48
Frankfurt 131,20 € -0,26%  15:58
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31553 Apple , das erste Billione-MK U. 15:24
6672 Apple Short Only 16.03.17
19796 Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w. 28.02.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
2677 Apple - Chancen und Risiken 05.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...