Apple: Track Down Missing Headphones With "Find My Phone"




25.01.17 20:47
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has launched a new feature with the latest iOS 10.3 update that helps users of AirPods to find it if they have misplaced it.


The new iOS 10 beta update locates users wireless headphones using the "Find My iPhone" app. The app can play a sound on one or both AirPods to help you find them. The AirPods need to be within the Bluetooth range of a signed-in iOS device to be found.


Find My iPhone app locates the headphones to within Bluetooth range of any of your iOS devices that are signed into iCloud. If AirPods are near those devices, the device's location will be used to show where to start looking. If the AirPods are not within any iOS device, then Find My iPhone will show where they were located the last time they were connected.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



