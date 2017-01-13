Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Apple To Face Lawsuit Over App Monopoly Allegations




13.01.17 20:17
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - A US appeals court has revived a lawsuit that accuses Apple monopolizing the sale of iOS applications using App Store.


The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court decision and said that iOS app purchasers have the legal right to sue the iPhone maker.


The lawsuit claims that lack of competition and monopoly of App Store has led to increased prices for iPhone apps. The suit, initially filed in late 2011, seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.


"The panel reversed the dismissal for lack of statutory standing of an antitrust complaint alleging that Apple, Inc., monopolized and attempted to monopolize the market for iPhone apps," the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said in a written ruling."


"The panel held that the plaintiffs were direct purchasers of iPhone apps from Apple, rather than the app developers, and therefore had standing to sue."


Apple, which earns about 30 percent of from sale of apps, has claimed that it does not sell any apps but only provides a platform for developers to sell apps.


Early this month, Apple revealed that the total revenue of the App Store topped $28.5 billion in 2016. Apple customers spent about $240 million on the App Store on New Year's Day alone.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
119,02 $ 119,25 $ -0,23 $ -0,19% 13.01./22:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 119,93 $ 89,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		111,81 € -0,04%  21:22
München 112,48 € +1,23%  16:01
Hannover 112,10 € +0,89%  08:08
Berlin 111,92 € +0,14%  19:52
Düsseldorf 112,50 € 0,00%  15:50
Frankfurt 111,761 € 0,00%  18:25
Hamburg 112,00 € -0,04%  19:40
Stuttgart 111,727 € -0,07%  21:34
Nasdaq 119,02 $ -0,19%  22:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31135 Apple , das erste Billione-MK U. 13:03
19788 Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w. 12.01.17
6616 Apple Short Only 12.01.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
2677 Apple - Chancen und Risiken 05.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...