Apple To Acquire Workflow App

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has agreed to acquire Workflow, an iOS app for automating tasks, as well as its development team for an undisclosed sum.





Workflow is a personal automation tool that enables the user to drag and drop combination of actions to create workflows for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Workflow won an Apple Design Award at the WWDC in 2015.

Apple is acquiring Workflow along with its team of Ari Weinstein, Conrad Kramer, Ayaka Nonaka and Nick Frey.

"We are thrilled to be joining Apple. We've worked closely with Apple from the very beginning, from kickstarting our company as students attending WWDC to developing and launching Workflow and seeing its amazing success on the App Store," Weinstein said.

Workflow allows users to group together a number of actions to complete tasks. Workflow can be used to make animated GIFs from photos, make PDFs from Safari or any app with a share sheet, or be used to get all of the images on a web page. It shares some similarity with the service IFTTT on the web.

In an unusual move for Apple, Workflow will continue to be available on the iOS App Store and will be free to download for all users.

