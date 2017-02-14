Erweiterte Funktionen

Apple Shares Closed At New All-time High




14.02.17 02:57
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) shares reached their highest closing level ever Monday on optimism the next iPhone will drive a resurgence in sales and help the company's services businesses grow.


The stock rose less than 1 percent to $133.29, topping the prior record of $133 set in February 2015. The increase valued Apple at about $699 billion,. Google parent Alphabet Inc. is next at $573 billion.


The all-time Intraday trading high for Apple shares is $134.54, also reached in 2015. The previous closing record was $133 in February of that year. The stock then dropped for more than a year on concern about waning smartphone industry growth and Apple's prospects beyond the iPhone. However, the company recently reported stronger-than-expected iPhone sales during the key holiday quarter, helping the stock reach a new high.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
