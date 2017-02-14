Apple Shares Closed At New All-time High
14.02.17 02:57
dpa-AFX
CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) shares reached their highest closing level ever Monday on optimism the next iPhone will drive a resurgence in sales and help the company's services businesses grow.
The stock rose less than 1 percent to $133.29, topping the prior record of $133 set in February 2015. The increase valued Apple at about $699 billion,. Google parent Alphabet Inc. is next at $573 billion.
The all-time Intraday trading high for Apple shares is $134.54, also reached in 2015. The previous closing record was $133 in February of that year. The stock then dropped for more than a year on concern about waning smartphone industry growth and Apple's prospects beyond the iPhone. However, the company recently reported stronger-than-expected iPhone sales during the key holiday quarter, helping the stock reach a new high.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|133,29 $
|132,12 $
|1,17 $
|+0,89%
|14.02./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0378331005
|865985
|133,82 $
|89,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|125,88 €
|+1,44%
|13.02.17
|Stuttgart
|126,21 €
|+1,69%
|13.02.17
|Berlin
|126,17 €
|+1,66%
|13.02.17
|Hannover
|125,98 €
|+1,35%
|13.02.17
|München
|126,10 €
|+1,33%
|13.02.17
|Hamburg
|126,09 €
|+1,32%
|13.02.17
|Frankfurt
|125,897 €
|+1,07%
|13.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|125,80 €
|+0,96%
|13.02.17
|Nasdaq
|133,29 $
|+0,89%
|13.02.17
