Apple Set To Make IPhones In India

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - After long negotiations to win over one of the largest and fastest growing smart phone markets, Apple has decided to assemble its 4-inch screen iPhone SE in India.





The new plant will be in Bangalore in Southern India and will be managed by the Taiwanese original design contract manufacturer Wistron Corp. The assembly is expected to begin in next 60 days.

Though India is a big market for smart phones with one billion people and around 300 million smartphones users, Apple enjoys only 2.5 percent of the total market share due to its high-end pricing. The smart phone maker has around 62 percent share in premium segment.

In order to launch affordable iPhones, Apple had first tried for a permit for marketing of refurbished iPhones. However, it was rejected quickly.

While answering questions in Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Parliament, Nirmala Sitaraman, Minister for Industries and Commerce said the government has not accepted most of the demands of Apple. Under the "Make in India plan," promoted by the Indian government, the tech giant has been demanding deep cuts or removal of duties for imported accessories. They demanded concessions on manufacturing and repair units, components, capital equipment and consumables for next 15 years, she added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, while reporting a strong quarterly growth in sales in India, had commented in February that India had all-time revenue results. Apple had reportedly shipped around 2.6 million iPhones to India last year.

