Apple Reportedly Plans To Join Amazon, Google, Facebook In AI Research Group




26.01.17 02:18
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is set to join the Partnership on AI, an artificial intelligence research group that includes Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp, the Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple's admission into the group could be announced as soon as this week.


The group reportedly said it aims to "conduct research, recommend best practices, and publish research under an open license."


When the nonprofit organization was announced in September, it anticipated gaining additional members. Apple, Twitter Inc., Intel Corp. and China's Baidu Inc. were among noticeable absentees at the time.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



