Apple Reportedly Considers Chinese Supplier For Next-Gen IPhone Screens




15.02.17 04:31
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is in discussions with China's BOE Technology Group Co.

to supply next-generation displays for future iPhones, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.


Apple's been testing BOE's active-matrix organic light-emitting diode screens for months but hasn't decided if it'll add the Chinese company to its roster of suppliers. Talks are at an early stage and it's unlikely to supply the next iPhone, but BOE is banking on outfitting the one in 2018 or later, the report said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
135,02 $ 133,29 $ 1,73 $ +1,30% 15.02./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 135,09 $ 89,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		127,52 € +1,30%  14.02.17
Hannover 127,63 € +1,31%  14.02.17
Nasdaq 135,02 $ +1,30%  14.02.17
Frankfurt 127,50 € +1,27%  14.02.17
München 127,42 € +1,05%  14.02.17
Düsseldorf 126,70 € +0,72%  14.02.17
Berlin 126,87 € +0,55%  14.02.17
Stuttgart 127,599 € 0,00%  14.02.17
Hamburg 125,55 € -0,43%  14.02.17
  = Realtime
