Apple Reportedly Appoints Amazon's Fire TV Head To Run Apple TV Business




08.02.17 02:53
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has appointed Timothy Twerdahl, the former head of Amazon.com Inc.'s Fire TV unit, as a vice president in charge of Apple TV product marketing and shifted the executive who previously held the job to a spot negotiating media content deals, Bloomberg reported.


The moves suggest a renewed focus on the Apple TV and on providing more content for the device, an effort that has been stalled in the past by failed negotiations.


Twerdahl joined Apple this month. He had been general manager and director of Amazon's Fire TV business since 2013. At Apple, Twerdahl reports to Greg Joswiak, a vice president in charge of marketing for the iPhone, according to the report.


Twerdahl's hiring frees Pete Distad, who previously occupied the role, to help lead Apple's content deal efforts, headed by Eddy Cue, the person added. Distad joined Apple in 2013 after serving as a senior vice president of content distribution at video streaming service Hulu.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Werte im Artikel
131,53 plus
+0,95%
812,50 plus
+0,60%
