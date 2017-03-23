Apple Reportedly Acquires Automation App Workflow

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) acquired Workflow, a popular mobile app for automating tasks, according to a TechCrunch report.



Workflow allows users to group together a number of actions to complete tasks, such as creating GIFs from photos, posting photos to different social networks at once and calculating tips.

