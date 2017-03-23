Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
Apple Reportedly Acquires Automation App Workflow
23.03.17 03:03
dpa-AFX
CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) acquired Workflow, a popular mobile app for automating tasks, according to a TechCrunch report.
Workflow allows users to group together a number of actions to complete tasks, such as creating GIFs from photos, posting photos to different social networks at once and calculating tips.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|141,42 $
|139,84 $
|1,58 $
|+1,13%
|23.03./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0378331005
|865985
|142,80 $
|89,47 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|130,70 €
|+1,10%
|22.03.17
|Nasdaq
|141,42 $
|+1,13%
|22.03.17
|Stuttgart
|130,56 €
|+0,97%
|22.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|130,63 €
|+0,76%
|22.03.17
|Frankfurt
|130,757 €
|+0,65%
|22.03.17
|Berlin
|130,50 €
|+0,65%
|22.03.17
|Hamburg
|130,39 €
|-0,15%
|22.03.17
|München
|130,51 €
|-0,67%
|22.03.17
|Hannover
|128,10 €
|-1,39%
|22.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|31565
|Apple , das erste Billione-MK U.
|22.03.17
|6674
|Apple Short Only
|22.03.17
|19797
|Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w.
|22.03.17
|17
|TESLA nächster Übernahmekan.
|06.01.17
|2677
|Apple - Chancen und Risiken
|05.08.16