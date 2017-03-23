Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Apple Reportedly Acquires Automation App Workflow




23.03.17 03:03
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) acquired Workflow, a popular mobile app for automating tasks, according to a TechCrunch report.

Workflow allows users to group together a number of actions to complete tasks, such as creating GIFs from photos, posting photos to different social networks at once and calculating tips.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
141,42 $ 139,84 $ 1,58 $ +1,13% 23.03./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 142,80 $ 89,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		130,70 € +1,10%  22.03.17
Nasdaq 141,42 $ +1,13%  22.03.17
Stuttgart 130,56 € +0,97%  22.03.17
Düsseldorf 130,63 € +0,76%  22.03.17
Frankfurt 130,757 € +0,65%  22.03.17
Berlin 130,50 € +0,65%  22.03.17
Hamburg 130,39 € -0,15%  22.03.17
München 130,51 € -0,67%  22.03.17
Hannover 128,10 € -1,39%  22.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31565 Apple , das erste Billione-MK U. 22.03.17
6674 Apple Short Only 22.03.17
19797 Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w. 22.03.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
2677 Apple - Chancen und Risiken 05.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...