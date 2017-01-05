Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Apple Removes New York Times From Its App Store In China




05.01.17 04:37
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has removed the New York Times from its app store in China, following a request from Chinese authorities.


The withdrawal of both the English- and Chinese-language apps further curtails access to the Times in China. New York Times Co.'s sites have been blocked in the country's mainland since 2012, following the publication of a report detailing the wealth of China's top leadership and their families.


The Times has asked Apple to reconsider its decision, company spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said. "The request by the Chinese authorities to remove our apps is part of their wider attempt to prevent readers in China from accessing independent news coverage by the New York Times of that country-coverage which is no different from the journalism we do about every other country in the world, including the United States."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
116,02 $ 116,15 $ -0,13 $ -0,11% 05.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 118,69 $ 89,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		110,52 € -0,75%  04.01.17
Hannover 110,94 € +0,76%  04.01.17
Frankfurt 111,03 € +0,32%  04.01.17
München 111,60 € +0,21%  04.01.17
Hamburg 111,00 € +0,05%  04.01.17
Berlin 110,88 € +0,01%  04.01.17
Stuttgart 110,714 € 0,00%  04.01.17
Nasdaq 116,02 $ -0,11%  04.01.17
Düsseldorf 111,20 € -0,43%  04.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6599 Apple Short Only 04.01.17
31119 Apple , das erste Billione-MK U. 04.01.17
16 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 04.01.17
19787 Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w. 08.11.16
2677 Apple - Chancen und Risiken 05.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...