Apple Removes New York Times From Its App Store In China

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has removed the New York Times from its app store in China, following a request from Chinese authorities.





The withdrawal of both the English- and Chinese-language apps further curtails access to the Times in China. New York Times Co.'s sites have been blocked in the country's mainland since 2012, following the publication of a report detailing the wealth of China's top leadership and their families.

The Times has asked Apple to reconsider its decision, company spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said. "The request by the Chinese authorities to remove our apps is part of their wider attempt to prevent readers in China from accessing independent news coverage by the New York Times of that country-coverage which is no different from the journalism we do about every other country in the world, including the United States."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

