Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Apple Plans To Set Up Two More Research Centers In China




17.03.17 08:13
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc.(AAPL) said that it plans to set up two more research centers and boost investment in China.


The company plans to build new research facilities in the eastern Chinese cities of Shanghai and Suzhou, on top of centers already slated for Beijing and the southern city of Shenzhen. It also pledged to spend at least 3.5 billion yuan or $507 million on research institutions.


All four centers will open later this year, the company said in a statement on its Chinese website. They will help Apple cooperate with local partners and attract talent from its local suppliers as well as from top educational institutes, according to its press release.


The announcement came a day before Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is scheduled to address a high-profile economic forum in Beijing.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
130,58 € 130,57 € 0,01 € +0,01% 17.03./09:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 133,49 € 78,57 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		130,58 € +0,01%  08:44
Nasdaq 140,69 $ +0,16%  16.03.17
Stuttgart 130,25 € -0,26%  08:01
Berlin 130,43 € -0,28%  08:02
Hamburg 130,20 € -0,61%  08:45
Frankfurt 130,251 € -0,76%  08:48
Hannover 130,20 € -0,84%  08:10
München 130,40 € -0,84%  08:43
Düsseldorf 130,10 € -1,03%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31516 Apple , das erste Billione-MK U. 16.03.17
6672 Apple Short Only 16.03.17
19796 Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w. 28.02.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
2677 Apple - Chancen und Risiken 05.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...