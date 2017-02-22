Erweiterte Funktionen

Apple Park Opens To Employees In April; Theater To Be Named For Steve Jobs




22.02.17 14:57
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Wednesday that its new 175-acre campus Apple Park will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April.

The process of moving more than 12,000 people will take over six months, and construction of the buildings and parklands is scheduled to continue through the summer.


Steve Jobs would have turned 62 this Friday, February 24. To honor his memory and his enduring influence on Apple and the world, the theater at Apple Park will be named the Steve Jobs Theater, the company said. Opening later this year, the entrance to the 1,000-seat auditorium is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, supporting a metallic carbon-fiber roof.


Apple Park will also include a visitors center with an Apple Store and cafe open to the public, a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for Apple employees, secure research and development facilities and the Steve Jobs Theater. The parklands offer two miles of walking and running paths for employees, plus an orchard, meadow and pond within the ring's interior grounds.


With 17 megawatts of rooftop solar, Apple Park will run one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



