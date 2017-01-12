Erweiterte Funktionen

Apple Looking To Launch Original Content




12.01.17 19:17
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is reportedly planning to produce original video content, as the company plans to take on heavyweights like Netflix and Amazon.


The Cupertino, California-base tech giant plans to offer original television shows and movies as bundle with its $10-a-month Apple Music subscription service, according to the Wall Street Journal.


The report says that the company has been in talks with Hollywood producers about buying rights to scripted television programs. Apple also has approached experienced marketing executives at studios and networks to discuss hiring them to promote its content.


Executives at Apple intends to start offering original scripted content by the end of 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



