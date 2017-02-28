Erweiterte Funktionen

Apple Looking Into Supposed IPhone 7 Plus Fire




28.02.17 18:33
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is investigating whether a video posted on Twitter truly shows one of its iPhone 7 Plus spontaneously catching fire and melting.


Bree? @briannaolivas_ wrote: "So my IPhone 7 plus blew up this morning was not even using it, literally no explanation for this"


The video shows the phone laying near her bathroom sink, billowing smoke and melting along the rose-colored sides. Olivas said the phone was a problem from the start, and had previously taken it to the Apple store where employees gave it a clean bill of health.


CNET reports that Apple is now "looking into" the matter, but the company has made no further public statement.


Apple replaced the iPhone, and gave Brianna Olivas a brand new iPhone 7 Plus.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



