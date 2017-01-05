Erweiterte Funktionen

Apple Confirms $1 Bln Investment In SoftBank's 'Vision Fund'




05.01.17 04:16
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) confirmed that it plans to invest $1 billion in a tech fund being set up by Japanese telecom giant SoftBank Group Corp.


"We believe their new fund will speed the development of technologies which may be strategically important to Apple," said Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet.


The trio joins a list of investors that includes Qualcomm Inc. and Saudi Arabia's government, which plans to invest $45 billion over a five-year period, SoftBank said Wednesday. SoftBank will invest $25 billion in its fund.


The SoftBank Vision Fund reportedly plans to hold an initial close to its fundraising by the end of the month, with a final close expected in mid-2017. SoftBank's recent investment into U.S. startup OneWeb Ltd., which aims to use satellites to bring internet access to rural areas, could be placed into the fund.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
116,02 $ 116,15 $ -0,13 $ -0,11% 05.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 118,69 $ 89,47 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		110,52 € -0,75%  04.01.17
Hannover 110,94 € +0,76%  04.01.17
Frankfurt 111,03 € +0,32%  04.01.17
München 111,60 € +0,21%  04.01.17
Hamburg 111,00 € +0,05%  04.01.17
Berlin 110,88 € +0,01%  04.01.17
Stuttgart 110,714 € 0,00%  04.01.17
Nasdaq 116,02 $ -0,11%  04.01.17
Düsseldorf 111,20 € -0,43%  04.01.17
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...