Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2016 Total Compensation Down 14.9%




06.01.17 15:22
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its Chief Executive Tim Cook and other leaders received less total compensation in 2016 as the company missed its revenue and profit goals for the year.


Mr. Cook received $8.75 million in total 2016 compensation, down about 14.88 percent from $10.28 million in 2015. Other executives also received lower pay.


According to a regulatory filing on Friday, Apple said its annual sales of $215.6 billion were 3.7% below its target of $223.6 billion, and its operating income of $60 billion was 0.5% short of the $60.3 billion target.


Mr. Cook received a total compensation of $8.75 million, including base salary, Non-EquityIncentive Plan in 2016, compared to the $10.28 million he received in 2015, and $9.22 million he got in 2014.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



