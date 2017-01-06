Erweiterte Funktionen

Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes Pay Cut After Lackluster 2016




06.01.17 16:37
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Annual pay for Apple CEO Tim Cook was reduced by 14.9 percent to 8.75 million in the latest fiscal.

In 2015, he has received 10.28 million, with 11.5 percent increase from the previous year.


In a regulatory filing, the tech giant revealed that the base salary for Cook is increased to $3 million from $2 million last year. While, non-equity incentive pay reduced to $5.37 million from $8 million a year ago. Other compensations were increased to $377,719 from $281,327.


The reduction reflects the decline in revenue and profit for the fiscal 2016. The iPhone sales reported a first time decline in the year. The company could achieve only $215.6 billion in sales, while its target of $223.6 billion was missed by 3.7 percent. Apple recorded operating income of $60 billion, down from its projection of $60.3 billion.


In fiscal 2015, Apple had a revenue of $234 billion, an increase of 28 percent from the prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
