Apontis Pharma - Termination of coverage




06.04.22 07:28
Edison Investment Research

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on: • 2G Energy (2GB) • Apontis Pharma (APPH) • Artec technologies (A6T) • Beta Systems (BSSA) • Blue Cap (B7E) • Cyan (CYR) • Consus Real Estate (CC1) • Daldrup & Soehne (4DS) • DATAGROUP (D6H) • Datron (DAR) • Delignit (DLX) • Deutsche Börse (DB1) • Deutsche Grundstücksauktionen (DGR) • Deutsche Rohstoff (DR0) • DVS Technology (DIS) • Edel (EDL) • Ernst Russ (HXCK) • Exasol (EXL) • expert.ai (EXAI/EXSY) • Fashionette (FSNT) • Formycon (FYB) • Forward Industries (FORD) • Helma Eigenheimbau (H5E) • IBU-tec (IBU) • JDC Group (JDC) • Lloyd Fonds (L1OA) • Media and Games Invest (M8G) • Mensch & Maschine Software (MUM) • mic (M3B) • MPC Münchmeyer Peterson/MPC Capital (MPCK) • mVISE (C1VX) • Nabaltec (NTG) • Noratis (NUVA) • Nürnberger Beteiligungs (NBG6) • Nynomic (M7U) • Ökoworld/Oekoworld (VVV3) • PANTAFLIX (PAL) • publity (PBY) • RCM Beteiligungs (RCM) • Scherzer & Co (PZS) • SGT German Private Equity (SGF) • The NAGA Group (N4G) • Vectron Systems (V3S) • Veganz (VEZ) Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant. Previously published reports can still be accessed via our website.

