Apollo Investment Q3 Net Investment Income Down

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corp.



(AINV) reported that its net Investment Income for for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 declined to $36.35 million from $48.09 million in the prior year.

Net Increase in net assets resulting from operations was $11.29 million, compared to net decrease in net Assets Resulting from Operations of $25.77 million in the prior year.

Net investment income was $0.17 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to $0.18 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

The Company's net asset value ("NAV") was $6.86 per share as of December 31, 2016 compared to $6.95 as of September 30, 2016.

On February 3, 2017, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on April 6, 2017 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2017.

