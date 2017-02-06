Apollo Investment Q3 Net Investment Income Down
06.02.17 14:05
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corp.
(AINV) reported that its net Investment Income for for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 declined to $36.35 million from $48.09 million in the prior year.
Net Increase in net assets resulting from operations was $11.29 million, compared to net decrease in net Assets Resulting from Operations of $25.77 million in the prior year.
Net investment income was $0.17 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to $0.18 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.
The Company's net asset value ("NAV") was $6.86 per share as of December 31, 2016 compared to $6.95 as of September 30, 2016.
On February 3, 2017, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on April 6, 2017 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2017.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,87 $
|6,02 $
|-0,15 $
|-2,49%
|06.02./15:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US03761U1060
|A0CALX
|6,27 $
|4,26 $
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7
|16.02.16