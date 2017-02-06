Erweiterte Funktionen

Apollo Investment Q3 Net Investment Income Down




06.02.17 14:05
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo Investment Corp.

(AINV) reported that its net Investment Income for for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016 declined to $36.35 million from $48.09 million in the prior year.


Net Increase in net assets resulting from operations was $11.29 million, compared to net decrease in net Assets Resulting from Operations of $25.77 million in the prior year.


Net investment income was $0.17 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to $0.18 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.


The Company's net asset value ("NAV") was $6.86 per share as of December 31, 2016 compared to $6.95 as of September 30, 2016.


On February 3, 2017, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of $0.15 per share, payable on April 6, 2017 to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuell
