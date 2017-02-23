Apache Q4 Narrows
23.02.17 14:13
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Apache Corp. (APA) Thursday announced a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, as oil production revenues increased for the quarter.
For the fourth-quarter, the company recorded net loss attributable to the quarter of $182 million or $0.48 per share, compared to $4.015 billion or $10.62 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $22 million or $0.06 per share.
On average, 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.07 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.
Oil revenue for the quarter increased $1.115 billion from $958 million last year. Oil and gas production revenues were $1.455 billion from $1.254 billion in the previous year. Wall street was looking for 1.51 billion.
Looking ahead, the company said it is poised for excellent long-term organic growth through 2018 and beyond, which will be driven primarily by its high-quality acreage positions in the Delaware and Midland basins.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,016 €
|52,016 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.02./15:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0374111054
|857530
|65,59 €
|33,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,016 €
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|NYSE
|54,91 $
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|Berlin
|52,46 €
|-0,44%
|14:05
|Stuttgart
|52,138 €
|-0,82%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|51,824 €
|-1,23%
|09:04
|Hamburg
|51,81 €
|-2,02%
|08:13
|München
|51,80 €
|-2,02%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|51,80 €
|-2,04%
|08:41
