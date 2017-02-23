Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apache":
 Aktien      OS    


Apache Q4 Narrows




23.02.17 14:13
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Apache Corp. (APA) Thursday announced a narrower net loss for the fourth quarter, as oil production revenues increased for the quarter.


For the fourth-quarter, the company recorded net loss attributable to the quarter of $182 million or $0.48 per share, compared to $4.015 billion or $10.62 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $22 million or $0.06 per share.


On average, 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.07 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.


Oil revenue for the quarter increased $1.115 billion from $958 million last year. Oil and gas production revenues were $1.455 billion from $1.254 billion in the previous year. Wall street was looking for 1.51 billion.


Looking ahead, the company said it is poised for excellent long-term organic growth through 2018 and beyond, which will be driven primarily by its high-quality acreage positions in the Delaware and Midland basins.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,016 € 52,016 € -   € 0,00% 23.02./15:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0374111054 857530 65,59 € 33,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,016 € 0,00%  22.02.17
NYSE 54,91 $ 0,00%  22.02.17
Berlin 52,46 € -0,44%  14:05
Stuttgart 52,138 € -0,82%  08:01
Frankfurt 51,824 € -1,23%  09:04
Hamburg 51,81 € -2,02%  08:13
München 51,80 € -2,02%  08:00
Düsseldorf 51,80 € -2,04%  08:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 APACHE..ÖL verkauf ab Quell. 07.03.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...