Aon plc Bottom Line Rises 8% In Q4
10.02.17 12:19
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $686 million, or $2.56 per share. This was higher than $633 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.32 billion. This was up from $3.29 billion last year.
Aon plc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $686 Mln. vs. $633 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.56 vs. $2.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|104,596 €
|104,596 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.02./14:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B5BT0K07
|A1JWHG
|108,30 €
|88,41 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|104,596 €
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|108,39 €
|+1,69%
|09:16
|Berlin
|108,27 €
|+1,30%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|108,009 €
|+0,96%
|08:05
|NYSE
|115,17 $
|0,00%
|09.02.17