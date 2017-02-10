Erweiterte Funktionen

Aon plc Bottom Line Rises 8% In Q4




10.02.17 12:19
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $686 million, or $2.56 per share. This was higher than $633 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.32 billion. This was up from $3.29 billion last year.


Aon plc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $686 Mln. vs. $633 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.56 vs. $2.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
104,596 € 104,596 € -   € 0,00% 10.02./14:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B5BT0K07 A1JWHG 108,30 € 88,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,596 € 0,00%  03.02.17
Düsseldorf 108,39 € +1,69%  09:16
Berlin 108,27 € +1,30%  08:08
Frankfurt 108,009 € +0,96%  08:05
NYSE 115,17 $ 0,00%  09.02.17
  = Realtime
