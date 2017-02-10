Aon plc Bottom Line Rises 8% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Aon":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $686 million, or $2.56 per share. This was higher than $633 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.32 billion. This was up from $3.29 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $686 Mln. vs. $633 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q4): $2.56 vs. $2.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%

