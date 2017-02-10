Erweiterte Funktionen



Aon To Sell Benefits And HR BPO Platform To Blackstone For Up To $4.8 Bln




10.02.17 12:38
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON), a provider of risk management, insurance brokerage and reinsurance brokerage services, on Friday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its benefits administration and HR BPO platform to Blackstone (BX) for gross cash of up to $4.8 billion.


The deal includes cash consideration of $4.3 billion at closing, and an additional consideration of up to $500 million based on future performance.


Aon expects the transaction to improve its return on invested capital and be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2018.


The divesting business is the largest benefits administration platform in the United States. It serves approximately 15 percent of the U.S. working population across more than 1,400 companies.


Total after-tax cash proceeds are expected to be approximately $3.0 billion, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments at closing. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of specified antitrust clearances.


The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2017.


Greg Case, president and chief executive officer, Aon, said, "The sale of our outsourcing platform creates incremental capital to strengthen growth in core operations, and accelerates the pursuit of inorganic growth opportunities that address emerging client needs, similar to recent acquisitions in cyber risk advisory and health brokerage solutions."


Aon also announced that it expects to allocate part of the proceeds from this transaction to increase its share repurchases. The repurchase program has been increased by $5.0 billion, bringing the total amount currently authorized for repurchase to approximately $7.7 billion as of February 10, 2017.


Results of the divestiture will be reflected as discontinued operations from the first quarter of 2017.


Morgan Stanley served as Aon's financial advisor in the transaction.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,06 € 28,06 € -   € 0,00% 10.02./14:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09253U1088 A0MSM5 30,00 € 20,03 €
Werte im Artikel
104,60 plus
0,00%
28,06 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,06 € 0,00%  09.02.17
Frankfurt 28,939 € +2,89%  14:02
Stuttgart 28,122 € 0,00%  09.02.17
NYSE 30,17 $ 0,00%  09.02.17
Berlin 28,155 € -0,49%  08:15
München 28,575 € -0,57%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 The Blackstone 21.04.16
17 Blackstone: Gewinn verdreifacht 16.04.15
8 Eine Erfolgsgeschichte nimmt ih. 11.05.11
3 Kaufen ! 24.12.07
13 Mit Blackstone aus dem Börsen. 13.08.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...