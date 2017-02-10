Aon To Sell Benefits And HR BPO Platform To Blackstone For Up To $4.8 Bln

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON), a provider of risk management, insurance brokerage and reinsurance brokerage services, on Friday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its benefits administration and HR BPO platform to Blackstone (BX) for gross cash of up to $4.8 billion.

The deal includes cash consideration of $4.3 billion at closing, and an additional consideration of up to $500 million based on future performance.





Aon expects the transaction to improve its return on invested capital and be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2018.

The divesting business is the largest benefits administration platform in the United States. It serves approximately 15 percent of the U.S. working population across more than 1,400 companies.

Total after-tax cash proceeds are expected to be approximately $3.0 billion, subject to customary working capital and other adjustments at closing. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of specified antitrust clearances.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2017.

Greg Case, president and chief executive officer, Aon, said, "The sale of our outsourcing platform creates incremental capital to strengthen growth in core operations, and accelerates the pursuit of inorganic growth opportunities that address emerging client needs, similar to recent acquisitions in cyber risk advisory and health brokerage solutions."

Aon also announced that it expects to allocate part of the proceeds from this transaction to increase its share repurchases. The repurchase program has been increased by $5.0 billion, bringing the total amount currently authorized for repurchase to approximately $7.7 billion as of February 10, 2017.

Results of the divestiture will be reflected as discontinued operations from the first quarter of 2017.

Morgan Stanley served as Aon's financial advisor in the transaction.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

