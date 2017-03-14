Erweiterte Funktionen

Antofagasta FY16 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend




14.03.17 08:46
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc.

(ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax was $284.6 million, compared to $242.8 million a year ago. Adjusted profit before tax for the latest quarter was $875.9 million.


Earnings per share from continuing operations and before exceptional items were 34.7 cents per share, a 35.2 cents increase on 2015.


EBITDA for the full year was $1.63 billion, 78.7% higher than the previous year as operating costs fell 8.1% and revenue increased by 12.3%. EBITDA margin strengthened to 44.9% from 28.2% in the same period last year.


Group revenue increased to $3.62 billion from prior year's $3.23 billion a year ago. Group copper production increased 12.5% to 709,400 tonnes.


Further, the company said its Board has decided to declare a final dividend of 15.3 cents per share, bringing the dividend for the full year to 18.4 cents per share, a 15.3 cents per share increase compared to 2015. The total dividend represents 53% of underlying earnings per share, significantly more than the company's commitment to pay-out a minimum of 35%.


Looking ahead, the company expects Group production in 2017 to be 685-720,000 tonnes of copper, 185-205,000 ounces of gold and 8,500-9,500 tonnes of molybdenum.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



