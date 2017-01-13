Antipodean Currencies Rise Amid Oil Prices Advance

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Antipodean currencies such as the Australian and the New Zealand dollars strengthened against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, as the crude oil price advanced on hopes for increased Chinese demand and after reports showed that OPEC production fell sharply in December.





Crude delivery for February is currently up by 0.05 percent or $53.06 per barrel.

Traders also await the U.S. rig count data due later in the day.

Meanwhile, the antipodean currencies showed muted reaction after the mixed china data.

Data from the General Administration of Customs reportedly showed that China's exports declined at a faster-than-expected pace in December. Exports fell 6.1 percent year-over-year in December, exceeding economists' forecast for a decrease of 4.0 percent. At the same time, imports grew 3.1 percent annually in December, just above the 3.0 percent climb expected by economists.

The visible trade surplus of the country came in at $40.82 billion in December. The expected surplus for the month was $47.55 billion.

Wednesday, the Australian dollar rose 0.61 percent against the U.S. dollar and 0.28 percent against the euro. Meanwhile, the aussie held steady against the yen.

The NZ dollar rose 0.80 percent against the U.S. dollar, 0.18 percent against the yen, and 0.32 percent against the euro.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar roses to 4-week highs of 86.28 against the yen and 1.4141 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 85.83 and 1.4178, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen and 1.40 against the euro.

Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.7508 and 0.9863 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7482 and 0.9835, respectively. The aussie may test resistance near 0.76 against the greenback and 1.00 against the loonie.

The aussie edged up to 1.0545 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 1.0515. On the upside, 1.07 is seen as the next resistance level for the aussie.

The NZ dollar rose to a 4-week high of 1.4905 against the euro and a 10-day high of 81.87 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4950 and 81.37, respectively. If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.46 against the euro and 84.00 against the yen.

Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 0.7123 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7094. The kiwi is likely to find resistance around the 0.73 area.

Meanwhile, the safe haven yen fell against its major rivals in the wake of continued uncertainty about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies.

In the economic news, the Bank of Japan showed that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 4.0 percent on year in December, coming in at 958.7 trillion yen. That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 4.1 percent and up from the downwardly revised 3.9 percent gain in November.

The yen fell to 122.14 against the euro, 139.93 against the pound and 113.85 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 121.72, 139.45 and 113.42, respectively. If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 124.00 against the euro, 146.00 against the pound, and 115.00 against the franc.

Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 115.11 and 87.54 from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.71 and 87.25, respectively. The yen may test support near 119.00 against the greenback and 89.00 against the loonie.

Looking ahead, the German wholesale price index for December is due to be released in the pre-European session on at 2:00 am ET.

At 4:30 am ET, Bank Of England MPC Member Michael Saunders is expected to speak about the UK labor market, in London.

In the New York session, U.S. PPI and retail sales data, both for December, U.S. University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for January, U.S. business inventories for November, U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data, and Canada existing home sales for December are slated for release.

At 9:30 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is expected to speak about economic mobility, in Philadelphia.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM